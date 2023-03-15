Exclusive: How three queens are holding court on the new Peacock reality series

It has long been said that behind every successful man is a supportive woman. But what if the shoe is on the other foot and a woman at the top of her game is looking for that one man for love and romance? Complications certainly arise.

This is the premise of Queens Court, the new Peacock reality series that focuses on three successful “queens,” Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea, and their quest for Mr. Right from a pool of 21 potential “kings.”

Co-hosted by television and film star Holly Robinson Peete and her NFL quarterback husband, Rodney Peete, who have been married for nearly 28 years, the show is a chance for some unique bonding experiences between the sisterhood of the three women and their suitors.

Lozada is an American TV personality, model, and spokesperson. She is best known as one of the six main cast members of the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives throughout its run starting in 2010.

Nivea is an American R&B singer whose recordings reached the billboard charts during the early 2000s. She is best known for her Grammy-nominated hit Don’t Mess with My Man. She has released three studio albums. In 2022, her song Virginia was commercialized as a single and received high praise.

Braxton, a singer and TV personality, began her career in 1990 as a founding member of the R&B group, The Braxtons with her sisters. In 2000, she released her debut album and has gone on to release several more albums. She has won three Soul Train Music Awards and has been nominated for four Grammy Awards.

On TV, she starred in the WE tv reality series Braxton Family Values, along with her mother and sisters. She also served as a co-host on the FOX daytime talk show The Real, for which she received two Daytime Emmy Award nominations. In 2019, she won the second season of Celebrity Big Brother.

“The only person that can stop you is you,” Tamar Braxton exclusively told Monster sand Critics. “You must open yourself up and commit to being opened up and ready to accept everything that you deserve.”

Read on for more on the sisterhood between the three “queens” and dating advice for those viewers who may be out of practice.

Monsters and Critics: What did each of you learn about yourself from this show?

Tamar Braxton: I felt like I was ready for this experience. Yet, once I really dove into it, I felt like there were moments where I felt like I wasn’t truly ready. I had to work on myself a little bit more to be more open and accepting, and I just wasn’t. So, I realized I was more closed off than I felt that I was.

But that quickly turned, and Holly and Rodney were able to help us navigate through those moments, and we are really thankful to have them there. Because had they not been there, we would have gone back into our shells which prevented us from finding our person in the beginning.

Evelyn Lozada: I think that I am probably a little hard on men when I initially meet them. And it is about not judging a book by its cover and giving these guys a chance. And not be so guarded or not be so judgmental because there is maybe one thing that I know can be changed that I don’t like. So that is pretty much what I’ve learned.

Nivea: I have learned to be more particular and not get so caught up in the fact that I like someone or something about someone. Yes, just be more intentional and focus on what I do want so that I can get that, not nothing else.

Nivea in Peacock’ ‘s original reality series, Queens Court. Pic credit: Quantrell Colbert/Peacock

M&C: How important was the sisterhood between the three of you and Holly coming into the mix to the success of the show and the personal success for you of how it felt?

Nivea: I am proud that we showed up as sisters on TV, which, unfortunately, you don’t see that often, and it is not popular these days; I’m proud of that.

Evelyn Lozada: If this dynamic between the three of us did not work, how would the show work?

Nivea: I do not know.

Evelyn Lozada: It’s like don’t know how we could get through filming without really genuinely being there for each other, so we had so many fun conversations through this. After meeting the guys, going on dates, and doing different things. So yes, being with them helped me through the process because it was not easy dating 21 guys.

M&C: It sounds like it would be fun.

Evelyn Lozada: It is work.

Evelyn Lozado in Peacock’s original reality series, Queen’s Court. Pic credit: Quantrell Colbert/Peacock

Nivea: It is a lot of work, child. One is a lot of work, so 21 is…

Tamar Braxton: Yes, 21 is a lot.

M&C: Were there any big surprises for you in terms of the men or the dynamics or the dates or anything?

Tamar Braxton: Big surprises.

Nivea: It’s hard not to say. We’re trying not to give away too much.

Evelyn Lozada: I will say that some of the dates were extremely creative. I’m like, wow, this is something I’ve never done before. So as far as that, the different things that we did, it was surprising. There were other surprises, but we can’t really mention those.

M&C: Do you have dating tips for people who maybe haven’t dated in a while, based on what you learned from this show?

Tamar Braxton: Oh, that it is never too late.

Nivea: Amen.

Tamar Braxton: Yes, you can’t ever give up on love. We are in our mid-40s, and we could have easily been comfortable at home with the way things are at home, but the truth is everybody wants to find their person. And we all deserve to grow old with someone and travel with someone and be in love and have those butterflies. You can have those butterflies at any age.

M&C: Talk about the fact that a lot of men can be intimidated by a successful woman. Did that come into play a lot during these dates that they had these egos that got in the way?

Tamar Braxton: To be honest, yes, for some of them. Some of them had a hard time, and some of them were willing to challenge that and make us feel bad about the success that we have. But then you quickly realize that that’s not a person that you want to be around. That is not the person that is for you. Because if you come into this situation, that situation is not going to change at all. We are really career-driven women, we’re all single mothers, and that is something that is important to us for maintaining our children.

Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peete as co-hosts of Peacock’s original reality series, Queen’s Court. Pic credit: Quantrell Colbert/Peacock

M&C: Why do you want my readers to see your show?

Nivea: I think it is inspiring. We’re being very authentic and vulnerable and letting the world see that. That in itself, I think, will bring hope to a lot of people who are still looking for love.

Tamar Braxton: One of us may remind you of yourself or your girlfriends. Because this is really what truly happens when you put yourself out there and start dating again.

Evelyn Lozada: You’re right.

Queens Court streams on Peacock starting Thursday, March 16, with all 10 episodes dropping at once.

