Escaping Twin Flames: What is pansexuality and how did the Twin Flames Universe exploit it?

Escaping Twin Flames brings up a lot of heavy subjects in terms of romance. The biggest ones were of the LGTBQ nature that the documentary suggests were exploited by Jeff and Sheila Ayan.

One of the documentary subjects brings up that she is a pansexual.

And since the docuseries premiered, the viewership has been curious about what it means to be a pansexual.

What might surprise some readers is that pansexuality is more common than one might expect. Celebrities such as Bella Thorne have come out as pansexual.

In terms of the series, it is one of the many forms of LGTBQ representation that the owners of Twin Flames Universe are said to have abused among their clients and workers.

What is pansexuality? Here is what to know about the topic from Escaping Twin Flames.

What is a pansexual?

Being a pansexual means one is attracted to all genders, male, female, trans, non-binary, etc. And as others have noted, it’s not the same as panromantic, which has to do with romantic feelings for all genders.

Hollywood has a growing list of celebrities who have come out as pansexual. Many years ago, Miley Cyrus came out as being in this category, saying she finds all genders, including trans, beautiful.

Speaking to Paper Magazine, the Wrecking Ball singer said, “Everything that’s legal, I’m down with.” She adds, “Yo, I’m down with any adult — anyone over the age of 18 who is down to love me. I don’t relate to being boy or girl, and I don’t have to have my partner relate to boy or girl.”

Recently, Whose Line Is It Anyway icon Wayne Brady also came out as pansexual. Speaking to People, Brady expressed his feelings for coming out as pan, saying, “So I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary.”

The 51-year-old improv star added, “I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

But how does this connect to Escaping Twin Flames? Well, the docuseries suggests Jeff and Sheila Ayan took these innocent social norms and made them a form of abuse on their clients and employees.

How did Twin Flames Universe exploit pansexuality and other forms of LGTBQ norms?

According to the docuseries, things went from bad to worse when Jeff and Sheila Ayan claimed they had an epiphany and decided to assign new relationships to everyone in the organization.

Workers who were not defined as gay, lesbian, etc., were told their actual soul mates were of the same gender. To make things more bizarre, to be with their new “Twin Flame,” they had to accept new gender roles assigned to them. Such as Angie, who was told she was the “divine masculine” in her new Twin Flame relationship.

The docuseries also claims that if workers and/or clients did not comply with these new relationships or their new gender identities, abuse tactics were used, such as gaslighting, to make them follow the routine.

The docuseries also ends each episode with a statement from the company that denies the allegations of the Netflix series.

Escaping Twin Flames is streaming now on Netflix.