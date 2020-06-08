Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Elmer Fudd wields scythe to chase Bugs after ‘no gun’ ruling as Looney Tunes enters new era


Elmer Fudd and Bugs Bunny in Looney Tunes Cartoons
Bugs Bunny’s foe Elmer Fudd won’t carry a gun on HBO Max’s reboot of the series, Looney Tunes Cartoons. Pic credit: Warner Bros. TV

Bugs Bunny’s foe Elmer Fudd will not wield a gun on HBO Max’s Looney Tunes Cartoons, the reboot of Warner Bros’ classic Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoon series.

In an interview with The New York Times, Peter Browngardt said the new “no gun” policy is inspired by rising concerns of gun violence in the country.

This rule means in the new episodes, the clueless rabbit hunter will have to find a way to capture Bugs Bunny without his cartoon rifle.

However, fans can still expect to see plenty of over-the-top cartoonish mayhem involving dynamite and crazy ACME Corp-style contraptions.

Elmer Fudd, Bugs Bunny, and the pugnacious pistol-wielding Yosemite Sam are all “gun-free” in the reboot of the Warner Bros’ Looney Tunes cartoon series.

The new series premiered on HBO Max on Wednesday, May 27.

Elmer Fudd armed with scythe in Dynamite Dance

The rabbit hunter chases Bugs Bunny with a scythe in the new animated short, Dynamite Dance. Bugs Bunny easily outsmarts him, repeatedly hitting him with dynamite.

Showrunner Peter Browngardt says ‘we are not doing guns’

Series executive producer and showrunner Peter Browngardt revealed in the interview that there will be a lot of goofy violence in the new episodes of the HBO Max cartoon series, but it won’t involve the use of firearms.

“We’re not doing guns. But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in.”

However, Browngardt said that, despite the absence of firearms, they strived to retain the original series’s feel and flavor.

“I always thought, ‘What if Warner Bros. had never stopped making ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons?’ As much as we possibly could, we treated the production in that way.”

He also explained the new series would take into account the ongoing anti-bullying campaign.

“We’re going through this wave of anti-bullying, ‘everyone needs to be friends,’ ‘everyone needs to get along.’ Looney Tunes is pretty much the antithesis of that. It’s two characters in conflict, sometimes getting pretty violent.”

Fans react on social media

Although Browngardt promised that the producers intended to preserve the original series’s feel, some fans took to social media to protest the new “no gun” policy.

Many fans can’t imagine Looney Tunes without guns, while others display how ridiculous the complaints sound.

One Twitter user suggested that “taking a gun away from Elmer Fudd is like taking spinach away from Popeye.”

Popeye is the classic sailor cartoon character created by Elzie Crisler Sega, who eats spinach to gain the super-strength he needs to rescue his love interest, Olive-Oyl, from his burly arch-rival, Bluto.

But others said the fact the cartoon characters won’t be carrying firearms made no difference to them. Some social media users poked fun at people who appeared upset about the no-gun policy.

HBO Max’s Looney Tunes Cartoons, produced by Warner Bros Animation and executive produced by Pete Browngardt and Sam Register, features 80 eleven-minute episodes.

