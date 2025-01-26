Drew Carey tells The Price Is Right contestant ‘no reason to panic’ before helping with popular game fix

Drew Carey is always ready to help contestants in need on stage at The Price Is Right.

The game show host recently rescued one contestant during a game with a significant prize on the line.

Plinko became a fan-favorite in TPIR’s lineup since Bob Barker’s era of the show.

The objective is simple: win as much money as possible with Plinko chips. Contestants receive one Plinko chip to start. They can earn up to four more Plinko chips by identifying which of two numbers is part of an on-stage product’s price.

Once they’ve earned their chips, they climb the stairs to the top of the Plinko game board and drop them one by one to accumulate money.

During The Price Is Right daytime show, contestants can win up to $50,000 if their chips land in the $10,000 spot at the bottom of the board.

Drew makes a save for a contestant in Plinko

In the game show’s recent episode, a contestant earned all four Plinko chips, giving her five to use atop the Plinko gameboard.

After model Alexis Gaube handed the contestant chips and wished her good luck, she attempted to win significant prize money for her efforts.

With five chips, she could win as much as $50,000 if all five chips landed in the gameboard’s bottom center $10,000 spot.

Drew gasped as her first chip nearly reached the $10,000 spot before bouncing into the zero spot.

“That was a close one,” the host told her, adding, “Four more chips, though. No reason to panic.”

She dropped her second chip into the board, and it randomly got stuck near the top of the gameboard.

Drew quickly went around the side of the gameboard and grabbed his “lucky Plinko stick” to push the chip.

“This doesn’t count,” he informed the contestant as it randomly fell to the $10,000 spot.

“Where did you drop that one? Maybe it’ll drop the same way,” Drew said after Alexis gave the contestant her chip back.

Surprisingly, it did precisely that, as the contestant’s drop resulted in her hitting $10,000 with her second chip.

“Yes!” the host yelled to celebrate the moment.

However, her third drop also resulted in the chip getting stuck, this time near the lower area of the board. Drew saved the game again, pushing the chip with his stick.

The contestant left Plinko with $12,500 when all was said and done.

Fans reacted to random Plinko mishap and contestant’s win

The highlights from Plinko occurred during The Price Is Right episode aired on January 24. In the YouTube comment section, fans had plenty to say about what they witnessed in the highlight moment.

One commenter indicated that Drew gives a hint so contestants know to drop their chips in the middle.

“That’s where the $10,000 slot is..95% of contestants NO LISTEN!!” the commenter posted.

“Drew and his lucky Plinko Stick!” another commenter wrote.

Another individual called Plinko the “Best game in the rotation,” and another wrote, “All 5 chips, well played.”

Fans weigh in on the video. Pic credit: @thepriceisright/YouTube

Plinko debuted in January 1983, when Barker was the host. The nighttime version of the game, featured on The Price Is Right at Night, allows contestants to win up to $100,000 with their chips.

However, it’s a rare feat that would make headlines should a contestant achieve that impressive sum of money, meaning all five chips landed at the bottom center spot of the board.