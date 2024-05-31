Did Sara Haines from The View drop a hint that The Chase may return?

Sara Haines is a mainstay on the popular talk show The View, but that doesn’t stop her from branching out and working on other shows.

Sara took time away from The View to work with John Quinones for a What Would You Do episode.

This beloved show puts real people in moral dilemma scenarios to see if they will do the right thing, and Sara was excited to be a part of the process.

Now, it seems like Sara may be teasing a return of another of her shows, a game show this time.

Sara has hosted the reboot of The Chase since 2021. Season 3 of the reboot finished last July, and everyone is wondering if the show will be renewed.

The Sun reports that past contestant Victoria Groce, recently on Jeopardy Masters, has shared that The Chase is not renewed or canceled, making what Sara shared on Instagram more relevant.

Sara Haines is doing a podcast with Marc Summers

Marc Summers is the quintessential game show guy and has worked on almost everything from Nickelodeon to the Game Show Network and has a podcast, Marc Summers Unwraps.

Sara just shared a photo that teases “Coming Soon…Sara Haines…June 3rd.”

Sara Haines will be on a podcast with Marc Summers in June. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

This podcast could be a sign that ABC will release an update about the game show The Chase, or at least if Marc asks Sara about it, fans will know if it is coming back.

The Chase is an adaptation of a show by the same name as the one from the United Kingdom. In its original US release, it premiered on the Game Show Network.

Sara hosted the show when it was rebooted in 2021. According to ABC, the premise is simple: “Three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.”

A message shared by Sara about working out for her fans

Sara took the time out of her busy day to share some wisdom about her workouts with her fans.

Her schedule has gotten busier since she had her children, but she admits that she still likes to “squeeze in something” and has shifted her perspectives about workouts.

She now “looks at it like taking a medicine” since when you elevate your heart rate for 20-30 minutes, she says it “releases happy hormones.” So, it is vital not to skip those workouts.

Sara makes time for everything, including family, working out, her career, and her fans.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.