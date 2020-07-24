Dead to Me Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

In two seasons, the dark comedy series Dead to Me has become quite a hit for Netflix.

The series follows Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), two grieving women who form a bond through a support group despite being polar opposites.

Jen is dealing with the mysterious hit-and-run murder of her husband while Judy has her own recent tragedy to deal with. However, Judy also tries to protect Jen from a horrible secret that could destroy them both.

That brings all sorts of twists and turns that lead to more trouble for both women.

With two seasons in the books, fans are hoping a third season will be on the way. Here’s what we know about Season 3, the cast, and when it might arrive.

This article provides everything that is known about Dead to Me Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Dead to Me?

The good news for fans of the series is that it was renewed for a third season on Netflix.

Series creator Liz Feldman will be back at the helm as executive producer and showrunner. She previously inked a multi-year deal with Netflix that extends to creating other shows.

“I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration,” Feldman said, per Deadline.

The show creator also called it “an incredible gift” to create the series as the story of “grief and loss” stretched her further as an artist and helped heal her.

While that’s great news, there’s also some bad news with that. Earlier in July, it was revealed that Season 3 of Dead to Me would be the final season for the series.

Main star Christina Applegate commented about that news on her Twitter account.

“I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women,” Applegate said in her tweet. “Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so. Much love.”

Release date latest: When is Dead to Me Season 3 likely to come out?

While there will be a third season of the original Netflix series, when it will come out is still up in the air.

Many shows on the streaming platform had to halt production and change plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on what Christina Applegate said in her tweet, the cast and crew were going to get back to work when they could do so safely, but there’s no further word on the show’s filming schedule.

That said, there’s a strong chance that Season 3 could follow a similar release pattern as the first two seasons.

Season 1 arrived on May 3, 2019, and Season 2 arrived on May 8, 2020. So Dead to Me Season 3 could very well come out in May 2021.

Dead to Me Season 3 cast updates

Christina Applegate will return as Jen Harding and Linda Cardellini will be back as Judy Hale.

Jen’s kids will likely return due to their pivotal roles. That’s Charlie, played by Sam McCarthy and Henry, played by Luke Roessler.

Fans who watched Season 2 realize that the show brought James Marsden back as Steve Wood through highlights and also in another way, so he’s likely to return, as well.

Some of the other supporting characters we may see include Diana Maria Riva as Detective Ana Perez, Brandon Scott as Detective Nick Prager, and Katey Sagal as Eleanor Hale.

Other characters may pop up as well, including Keong Sim as Pastor Wayne, Suzy Nakumara as Jen’s neighbor Karen, and Max Jenkins as Christopher.

Whether or not Natalie Morales returns as Michelle Gutierrez, who is Judy and Perez’s ex, remains to be seen.

Dead to Me Season 2 spoilers

The first season of Dead to Me covered Jen and Judy’s relationship as it blossomed and then blew up. Things broke apart after Judy revealed she and her husband Steve were responsible for the accident that killed Jen’s husband.

That led to Jen telling Judy to get out of her life and ultimately killing Steve in her backyard when he showed up angrily looking for Judy. Season 1 concluded with Jen and Judy staring at Steve’s dead body floating in the pool.

In Season 2, viewers watched as Jen brought Judy back into her life to deal with covering up Steve’s murder.

They kept his body in a freezer for a while but eventually decided to bury it in the woods “where bad people bury lots of bodies,” per the Dark Web.

By the way, Steve had an identical twin brother, Ben (Marsden), who shows up. Viewers learned other organizations are looking for Steve, including the FBI and Greek criminals.

Both Jen and Judy also got into new relationships.

Jen hooked up with Ben but eventually cuts him loose due to guilt over killing his brother.

Judy met a woman named Michelle (Natalie Morales) at the senior center she works at who just so happens to be the ex-girlfriend and current roommate of Detective Perez.

Judy breaks up with Michelle due to feeling guilty over things she’s done.

Ultimately, Jen tells Judy she didn’t really kill Steve because he was attacking her, but she attacked him in a rage based on hurtful things he said about her dead husband Ted.

Jen tries to make things right by leaving her kids in Judy’s care and goes to confess to Detective Perez that she killed Steve.

However, she gets a surprise when she’s allowed to go home. That’s because of the evidence Judy gave to Nick, which incriminates Police Chief Hastings as talking with the Greeks.

Perez decides she’s sick of being a cop all the time and wants to be a human being for once.

“Sometimes justice just works itself out,” she tells Jen before allowing her to go home without being charged at the station.

Just as Judy is about to tell the kids what’s going on, Jen walks in the door. Charlie is overjoyed to see his mother back and gives her a hug.

Jen lets Judy in on what went down with her confession attempt. Jen says she’d understand if Judy hates her, but Judy said she’s tired of carrying around pain, so she forgives her.

Towards the end of Season 2 finale, Jen is back with the support group and breaks down as she admits being angry at herself for past issues.

Meanwhile, Judy is attempting to reconnect with her drug addict mother, who is in prison. Her mom believes Judy will help her get out on parole, but Judy refuses to do so because her mother hasn’t changed.

A hiker in the woods and her dog come upon where Jen and Judy buried Steve’s body. Judy learns that the evidence she handed over sent the police chief to Federal prison along with some of the Greeks.

The detective also gives Judy back all of her paintings that were taken into evidence from Steve’s art gallery. She breaks them apart, revealing all sorts of cash inside.

She revealed that to Jen and then helped her buy the house (that Jen and Ted owned) out from under her mother-in-law.

Ben and his mother are preparing to move away. He is about to give a call to Jen but gets a call presumably informing him they have finally found Steve’s remains.

Judy and Jen drive home a brand new SUV with a red bow on top that Jen wants to give Charlie. However, Charlie discovers a letter Jen left for Judy when she was going to confess to killing Steve.

As they are pulling out of a stop, another driver T-bones them, smashing in the driver’s side door, leaving Jen bloodied up.

It’s revealed that Ben was driving the other vehicle and was intoxicated after learning his brother’s body was discovered. He backs up and flees the scene as Judy makes sure Jen is OK.

With all that’s transpired, viewers are ready to see how the show wraps things up for Jen and Judy in the final season.

Dead to Me Season 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix with Season 3 TBA.