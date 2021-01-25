Dash & Lily Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Dash & Lily hit Netflix during the 2020 holiday season, and it was a perfect Christmas-themed rom-com series for fans stuck indoors hoping for something festive to watch.

The series followed an overly optimistic girl named Lily who wanted to live her own love story and a cynical teen boy named Dash. The two meet and discover love during the holidays.

Based on David Levithan and Rachel Cohn’s book series, there are three novels in the series, and the first season was based on the first book. With that said, fans want to see more of Dash and Lily and want Netflix to bring it back for a second run.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about Dash & Lily Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Dash & Lily Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Dash & Lily?

Dash & Lily arrived on Netflix on November 10, 2020, with an eight-episode first season.

Netflix has yet to reveal if there is going to be a second season yet of the series. However, with three books in the series, there is still room for more stories.

Dash & Lily has a great critical acceptance rating, with a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and an above-average 7.5 rating from fans on IMDb.

However, showrunner Joe Tracz told Decider that he is ready to roll if Netflix gives Dash & Lily a renewal.

“I hope that if the series connects with people, that we’ll be able to get a chance to adapt that second book,” Tracz said. “The third book was actually written on set.

“Because David and Rachel, when they visited, they’d be working in the corner of the set on their laptops, writing the third book.”

That means there is a second story already out there and ready to go with a third that hit last year, leading to the possibility of another season.

Release date latest: When does Dash & Lily Season 2 come out?

Until Netflix renews Dasy & Lily, there won’t be any news on when the second season could arrive.

The first season of Dash & Lily arrived in time for the holidays, which made sense because it was a holiday rom-com series.

If they stick with the holiday theme for the second season, and Netflix loves Christmas movies and TV shows, it could return in December 2021.

However, the renewal needs to come fast to allow for a short shooting schedule. If Netflix waits much longer, there is no way this would be ready in time for Christmas 2021 and might end up held until 2022.

Dash & Lily Season 2 cast updates

Austin Abrams and Midori Francis will return as Dash & Lily if the series picks up a Season 2 renewal.

Because the second book’s plot involves Lily’s grandfather Arthur having a heart attack, James Saito will be back for the second season of the series.

Dante Brown (Boomer) and Glenn McCuen (Edgar) should also return for the second season if Netflix renews Dash & Lily. Keane Marie and Agneeta Thacker as Sofia & Priya are also likely to come back for Season 2.

Dash & Lily Season 2 spoilers

The first season of Dash & Lily featured Lily, an intelligent girl who often dreams of living in her own love story. She is overly optimistic and has a yearlong holiday spirit.

Dash is the opposite, a cynical teenager who realizes that he enjoys exchanging messages with Lily, and they start to fall for each other.

Since showrunner Joe Tracz said he is ready for Season 2 to adapt the second book in the series, that means that the storyline is already out there for people to see.

“It’s so great to write a first season knowing what the second book is and knowing where Dash and Lily go in their story from the end of season one,” Tracz said to Pop Sugar. “I do have thoughts on where we go from there that I cannot share at this time that I’m very excited about.”

That book is titled The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily, and it will take place around the holidays again. The duo’s romantic relationship will continue in the book, but there will also be several events that completely snap Lily of her exuberant holiday spirit.

As the title suggests, the second book starts 12 days before Christmas, so it would clearly be another holiday rom-com adventure.

The second book switches between Dash and Lily, with each narrating the book, alternating chapters. The biggest conflict for the two comes when Lily’s grandfather suffers a heart attack.

The third book, Mind the Gap, Dash & Lily, follows Dash and Lily as they struggle with a long-distance relationship — between Oxford and New York.

Netflix has yet to announce when Dash & Lily Season 2 will premiere.