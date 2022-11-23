Daryl Dixon Spinoff: First-look images give tantalizing clues in new Walking Dead series

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in Season 1 of his new spinoff series. Pic credit: AMC

With the conclusion of The Walking Dead, AMC is now focusing entirely on the spinoff series currently in development.

Already, the Rick and Michonne spinoff has been teased directly in the last episode of the original show.

Along with that, two new teasers have also been shared regarding The Walking Dead: Dead City, which will feature Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they traverse an entirely different landscape of the undead when they travel to Manhattan.

Now, it is time to take a look at the Daryl Dixon spinoff. This much-loved character will be heading to France where he will have to tackle the fast zombies found there.

AMC has decided to give us all the very first look at this new series via several promotional stills.

Previously, some stylized images had been released, but this is the first time we get actual stills from the upcoming TV show.

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in his new spinoff series. Pic credit: AMC

Daryl Dixon will have no idea how he winds up in France

The Season 11 finale of The Walking Dead saw Daryl heading off on a trek to find his friend, Rick Grimes, after Judith (Cailey Fleming) revealed he was still alive.

However, at some point between his riding off from his friends, he winds up in France with absolutely no knowledge of how he got there, which might be teased in the first image shared by the network.

The image shows Daryl looking up at someone as though he is on his knees. His hands appear to be bound behind his back, indicating that he has been caught by someone.

Around his neck is a black bandanna, possibly used to gag him or prevent him from seeing where he was being taken.

Behind him are several other people, so it is most likely a group that has taken him hostage and he is probably looking at their leader.

Walkers as they appear in the Daryl Dixon spinoff. Pic credit: AMC

Not all zombies in France appear to be fast

While it has been teased that the zombies in France will all be fast and powerful like the one seen in the cut scene for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, it appears that not all of the undead will be like that.

The next image shows a group of walkers that appear to have the same staggered gait and stooped posture as those previously seen in The Walking Dead.

A third image shows Daryl tending to a horse and cart. If only fast zombies existed in France, then a horse and cart would not be able to outrun them.

Daryl Dixon tends to a horse in the Daryl Dixon spinoff. Pic credit: AMC

However, there are a couple of possibilities here.

Perhaps not all of the zombies in France are fast ones. It is possible that the one we saw in World Beyond was a variant like the ones shown in The Walking Dead who could use rocks as weapons and climb things.

Potentially, these walkers are not French. Additionally, Daryl could still be in the US while using the horse and cart.

If this is the case, the first episode of the Daryl Dixon spinoff might not be set in France at all and will give viewers a glimpse into Daryl’s journey to find Rick before he somehow winds up in Europe.

The Daryl Dixon spinoff series will air on AMC in 2023.