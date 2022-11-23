The Walking Dead: Dead City: Two brand new teasers are released

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie Rhee in Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City. Pic credit: AMC/Peter Kramer

Now that The Walking Dead has concluded, it’s time to look forward to some of those spinoffs which will be set in the same universe.

Most recently, there has been plenty of news about the Rick and Michonne spinoff after a bonus scene featuring them was shown at the end of the final episode of the original series.

However, AMC has also given fans two new updates regarding the Maggie and Negan spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

This new series will somehow take Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) away from the rural landscape they are used to and dump them right in the heart of New York City.

First up, there is a brief teaser that helps to set the mood and show viewers what to expect when the duo wind up in Manhattan.

Next, there is a behind-the-scenes look at the new TV show that also includes brief interviews with some of the actors involved.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City. Pic credit: AMC/Peter Kramer

New teaser released for The Walking Dead: Dead City

The first teaser opens with Negan and Maggie hiding on either side of a doorway while a man wearing a bulbous head covering searches the room. Later on in the clip, this turns out to be Zeljko Ivanek, who portrays a character called The Croat.

The clip also gives viewers a deeper look at how Manhattan looks this far into the zombie apocalypse and many of the undead features.

Several other characters are also shown, one clapping antlers together, likely in a way to draw out the dead while they hide behind a car.

There also appears to be some sort of fistfight playing out inside a fenced area at night. Then, someone is thrown off a balcony.

Finally, the teaser ends with a shot of Negan sitting behind Maggie.

A behind-the-scenes look at Dead City

Next up, viewers are treated to a behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: Dead City.

It opens with Lauren Cohan describing the new series as “a new kind of danger.”

“We’re getting out of the woods and into New York City,” Jeffrey Dean Morgan adds.

“It has such powerful energy,” Zeljko Ivanek says when they discuss the change of scenery compared to the original show.

While the actors discuss how completely different Dead City is because of being set in New York City, viewers are teased with various shots as filming was underway on Season 1.

Included in these shots is one where Maggie and Negan watch someone else use a zipline in order to travel high above the undead and between buildings.

As of yet, though, there is still no news in either of these clips regarding how the pair wind up in Manhattan, so viewers will likely just have to wait until Episode 1 airs in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.