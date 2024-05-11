Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 trailer introduces new faces and a dangerous new case

Criminal Minds: Evolution is poised to be another thrilling season of the successful reboot.

Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for the next chapter of the hit original series, and it looks like the BAU will be pushed to the limit to keep everyone safe.

In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 finds the profilers investigating the deadly mystery of Gold Star.

“As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard,” the logline teases.

“The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences.”

Elias was introduced as a big threat in the freshman season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, but the team was forced to work with him as the conspiracy intensified, and it became clear there was far more at stake.

Who will return for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2?

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 will star Joe Mantegna (Rossi), Paget Brewster (as Prentiss), A.J. Cook (JJ), Kirsten Vangsness (Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Tara), and Adam Rodriguez (Luke).

Zach Gilford and Ryan-James Hatanaka have been promoted to series regular ahead of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Felicity Huffman is joining the cast as Dr. Jill Gideon, described as “a brilliant biological psychiatrist who winds up helping the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory.”

Jill has a complicated dynamic with the BAU that she’d rather keep in the past, but her connection with Rossi could bring things back to the surface.

When will Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 premiere?

Criminal Minds excels with a good mystery, and it sounds like we’ll be getting one with the overarching case and Jill’s arrival.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, with the first two premiering Thursday, June 6, on Paramount+ and one new episode per week thereafter.

The move to streaming has allowed Criminal Minds to embrace darker storylines that unfold over a season, ditching the procedural elements that made the original show such a success.

But the shift has resulted in a different show that brought many familiar faces into the mix, such as Shemar Moore.

There is plenty of potential to bring more faces back, but they will probably be kept under wraps until transmission.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 premieres on Thursday, January 6, on Paramount+.