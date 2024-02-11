Shemar Moore reveals whether he would return to Criminal Minds

Shemar Moore has had an impressive career, starring in The Young and the Restless and, most recently, S.W.A.T.

With the latter ending its seven-season run this year, the talented actor is opening up about his next move.

Naturally, there are questions about whether he would return to Criminal Minds, where he played Special Agent Derek Morgan for 11 seasons as a series regular and two as a special guest.

Speaking with TV Insider about the final season of S.W.A.T., Moore revealed that an invitation is all he’s waiting for to sign up for an encore.

“I never forget where I came from,” he affirmed, citing his multiple past returns to The Young and the Restless and Criminal Minds.

Moore said his schedule is crazy, so he and the producers must “get creative” to make the magic happen.

“I would definitely do that,” he confirmed.

Criminal Minds was canceled by CBS in 2020, ending its run after 15 seasons.

Thanks to many passionate fans, the series returned in 2022 with Criminal Minds: Evolution, a more serialized take with a reduced episode order.

The show was for Paramount+, so the changes were necessary to get the show made.

Criminal Minds: Evolution was a big success story for the streaming service, and despite it being initially envisioned as a limited series, it scored a renewal quickly.

New episodes are finally filming after delays due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), A.J. Cook (Jennifer “JJ” Jareau), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss), and Zach Gilford (Elias Voit) are all coming back as series regulars.

Ryan-James Hatanaka (Tyler Green) has secured a promotion to series regular for the next chapter, while Josh Stewart (Will LaMontagne Jr.) is not returning.

Moore has had a great relationship with CBS over the years, but it almost soured last year when the network canceled S.W.A.T. after six seasons.

The show’s rabid fan base went into overdrive to secure a renewal, but it came with the caveat that it would be the show’s last.

It’s always challenging to have your favorite show ripped away from you, but at least we get 13 more episodes before we have to say goodbye.

Even at that, though, S.W.A.T. Season 7 may not be the end, with Moore saying in a recent interview that he’s aware the door is not yet completely shut on S.W.A.T. Season 8.

His sentiments signal that the series finale won’t tie up everything in a bow, which was to be expected with a show of this nature.

What we do know is that original cast members Kenneth “Kenny” Johnson (who plays Dominique Luca) and Alex Russell (Jim Street) have been demoted to recurring players for the final season.

The reason was to allow the creatives to craft farewell arcs that don’t feel shoehorned into the series finale.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 premieres Friday, February 16 at 8/7c on CBS.