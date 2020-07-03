Condor Season 2 gets UK premiere date, coming soon to HBO Max?

The popular thriller series Condor officially has a Season 2 UK premiere date, but viewers in the United States may be wondering when and where to watch.

Due to the removal of the channel that Condor Season 2 would’ve appeared on, it has things up in the air.

The show was available on a US channel which met its demise this year, but there seems to be a possibility it’ll arrive on HBO Max.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Condor Season 2 UK premiere date details

The Condor TV show is based on the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady. The series follows CIA analyst Joe Turner (Max Irons) as he discovers a plan that threatens the lives of millions.

His entire office ends up getting killed due to what he finds out, leading Joe to redefine his identity and capabilities in hopes of discovering the truth.

In addition to Irons, the series stars William Hurt as Bob Partridge, Leem Lubany as Gabrielle Joubert, and Mira Sorvino as Marty Frost, among others.

Read More HBO Max pulls Gone With the Wind in wake of racism protests

The show created by Todd Katzberg, Jason Smilovic, and Ken Robinson, originally debuted back on June 6, 2018, on the Audience Network. It was renewed for a second season in 2018.

After a first season consisting of 10 episodes, fans have been wanting more of the thrilling series. Finally, a second season is on the way.

They’ll get more beginning on Wednesday, July 15, at 9 p.m. in the United Kingdom. However, US viewers are still waiting to find out when and where to watch the show.

What channel is Condor Season 2 on?

With the Condor Season 2 premiere set for the UK, it will officially arrive on their Sky One channel. Unfortunately, that won’t help US viewers watch Condor.

The show appeared on the Audience Network in the United States, but AT&T pulled the plug on the channel earlier this year.

At the time, they indicated they were going to focus on their new streaming service, HBO Max.

“We will begin to transition Audience Network from its current approach to support AT&T’s broader original content and marketing focus on the upcoming HBO Max service,” Daniel York, the chief content officer of AT&T Consumer said, per Variety’s report.

That report mentioned that Audience would serve as a preview channel for content coming to HBO Max. It was also mentioned Audience Network originals could move over to HBO Max.

That could bode well for Condor Season 2 in the United States, as fans are awaiting an announcement that the thriller is available for viewing.

Back in January at the Winter TCA, HBO Max content boss Kevin Reilly said of Condor and another Audience show. Loudermilk, “They’re sorting through that right now.

We need to let them go through their process. We’ll see what happens.”

So far, there’s no official word on when and where to watch Condor Season 2 in the US, but HBO Max could be a place to keep an eye on.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial and then carries a cost of $14.99 per month for subscribers, which gives access to plenty of other content, including HBO originals, shows, and movies.