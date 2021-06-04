Christian Convery: Who plays Gus in Sweet Tooth on Netflix?

Christian Convery plays Gus in the new series Sweet Tooth. Pic credit: Netflix

The time has finally arrived! The highly anticipated series Sweet Tooth has dropped on Netflix. This show is an adaptation of the comic book with the same name by Jeff Lemire.

In addition to its mind-blowing storyline, this 8-episode fantasy series has a foolproof team as it is executively produced by Team Downey, a production team that is made up of Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey. Before Sweet Tooth, the duo tackled the 2020 Dolittle movie and the HBO series Perry Manson.

Their latest release, Sweet Tooth, tells the story of a “hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner” who embark on a new adventure, adopting the backdrop and tone of a “post-apocalyptical fairytale.”

Starring as the hybrid deer-boy and main character, Gus, is 10-year-old actor Christian Convery. Speaking about his character, Convery shared, “I’m like Gus in pretty much every way except that I’m not a hybrid, but we’re both agile and happy and smiley.”

What has Team Downey shared about working with Christian Convery?

Team Downey had nothing but kind words to gush about Convery. In an interview, they were asked about their process finding their two lead actors.

When it came to casting Gus, Susan Downey shared, “We looked pretty far and wide for our perfect Gus, and Christian is a total pro. Gus has such positivity, but he also has moments of pain and reality in his coming-of-age story as he leaves the woods and faces some harsh realities.”

She went on to say, “Finding a child actor who can give you both of those facets isn’t easy, and Christian nailed it.”

Robert Downey Jr. also had some words to share. He added, “I love this kid. It couldn’t have been anyone but him.”

What else has Convery starred in?

Sweet Tooth isn’t Convery’s first project. In the same interview mentioned above, Susan Downey spoke about his popularity among younger children.

She said, “When I would be watching dailies and my son would come by, and he’d look, and he’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s that kid from Playing With Fire!’ Christian has been in so many projects already, and he’s familiar to a younger audience.”

In addition to starring in Sweet Tooth and Playing With Fire (alongside John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key), he also made an appearance in the 2018 drama Beautiful Boy and Disney’s Descendants 3.

Other projects include being cast in Disney’s Pup Academy and making single-episode appearances in Netflix’s Lucifer and CW’s Supernatural. After Sweet Tooth, Convery can be seen in the upcoming drama, Tiger Rising.

Sweet Tooth is currently streaming on Netflix.