Chrissy Metz: ‘I’m not sure if people are going to hate me’ after This Is Us finale shocker

This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz is worried how fans reacted to the massive shoe-drop at the finale of Season 5. Pic credit: NBC

Spoiler Alert: This contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of This Is Us titled The Adirondacks.

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz has admitted in a new interview that she’s “not sure if people are going to hate me” after a shocking twist to the Season 5 finale that has viewers up in arms.

In the final moments of Season 5, it was revealed that her character Kate was marrying again.

While at first viewers were led to believe that perhaps she was renewing her vows with her husband Toby (Chris Sullivan), they were stunned when it was revealed Kate would marry a second time to her current boss Phillip (Chris Geere).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chrissy confessed to not being sure if people were going to hate her or just have lots of questions.

“I’m not sure if people are going to hate me or just have lots of questions. I hope they understand the love that Kate and Toby have for each other and that it’s not some willy-nilly thing that happens, right?” she explained.

“We can see the sort of unraveling this season. I’m hoping that they’ll see through that and not just be so upset that one of their most favorite couples is no longer… fetch. I’m hoping. I’m hoping,” she said.

Chrissy admitted she was ‘attached’ to the pairing of Kate and Toby

The actress admitted that when showrunner and head writer Dan Fogelman first told her of his plans for the character, she was unsure of how to react.

“As Dan was giving me the particulars as far as this season was going to go, it was just very emotional because anytime, even if it’s a fictitious relationship, I’m attached to the relationship. Especially from everything that they’ve come through and gone through and how they’ve grown with each other,” Chrissy shared.

She explained that the plot twist was a huge, massive pivot that no one believed was ever going to really happen. Chrissy called the switchup “wonderful storytelling.” She believed that the most important thing that Toby and Kate can do moving forward is to be good co-parents to their children. She said, “Not everybody is your forever person — even if you thought they would and you wanted them to be.”

Chrissy said her future husband fears the worst from This Is Us fans

The actress explained that during Chris Geere’s screen test, he learned that he would be the man that would end Toby and Kate’s marriage. His reaction was, “Oh God, I’m English and America is going to hate me!”

Chrissy’s response to his reaction? No, they’re going to hate Kate!

As for the character of Kate moving forward? Chrissy has her own ideas of how her life will play out. She believes she will continue to show up for her own needs in a very different way than she ever did in previous seasons and making herself a priority.

“And I think that’s going to continue to happen, but again, I don’t know much for what’s going on next season yet,” she teased.

This Is Us is currently on hiatus. New episodes will return in the Fall of 2021.