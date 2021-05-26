This Is Us fans blindsided by shocking Season 5 finale twist

Mandy Moore’s Rebecca rallied her family after a surprising twist during Kevin and Madison’s wedding during the This Is Us Season 5 finale. Pic credit: NBC

This Is Us fans were blindsided by a shocking Season 5 finale twist where it appeared that Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) would not have the happy-ever-after fans hoped for in their future.

In the last minutes of The Adirondacks, it was revealed in a time-jump that Kate would marry her current boss Phillip (Chris Geere), leaving fans stunned at the direction the show would take some time in the near future.

This reveal came after an episode where Rebecca (Mandy Moore) finally apologized to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) for not being more forthcoming with him about information regarding his parents, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) didn’t walk down the aisle, and Beth (Susan Kalechi Watson) and her daughter Tess (Eris Baker) grew closer.

Also, in the episode, Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) revealed in the time jump that he was married. Rebecca gathered her clan after Kevin’s wedding disaster. She said she couldn’t picture her late husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) as part of their current situation as clearly as she used to.

She asked Kevin to build her the cabin that Jack sketched out prior to his death as a way to give him a new purpose.

Rebecca also spoke of her Alzheimer’s Disease. She claimed she didn’t know how much more time she would have left remembering things.

Fan reaction was mixed to the finale

Fan reaction was mixed to the finale. While many viewers appeared shocked at the episode, others offered a more practical way to decipher what they believed was going on.

“I think Kevin is the best man, and he’s engaged to the teacher’s sister which explains the future brother-in-law comment. Kate is renewing her vows which is why Kevin’s speech includes movie quotes (toby and kate joke about how she gets him regarding movies). This is my guess,” wrote one fan.

“Kevin had his wedding speech on a big three construction notepad so I guess he goes on to build the house for Rebecca. Madison and Kevin were so friendly, did they end up staying together? Nicky’s got a wife. Randall was in a magazine as a Rising Star but the question is in what? Politics? Something else? Kate marries her co-teacher. That’s all I saw. Gotta rewatch it for more clues!” said a second viewer.

“That ending was exactly what this show is about. What has had us hooked since episode 1. So beautifully written with perfect plot twists! I have never seen a show that pulls off flashbacks and flash forwards as smoothly as this one. Magnificent job,” claimed a third Instagram user.

When will the show return?

This Is Us is slated for a late October or early November return to NBC reported Decider.

Historically, This Is Us has had a late September premiere date. The first four seasons all debuted in September. The only change was during Season 5, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and premiered in late October of 2020.

This Is Us is currently on hiatus.