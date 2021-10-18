Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 5 promo: Atwater gets some screentime

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater on Chicago P.D. S9 Ep5. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Through much of Chicago P.D. Season 9, Officer Kevin Atwater has mostly been a supporting character on the show as the writers continued to address storylines that carried over from Season 8.

On the last episode, Chicago P.D. fans saw as Voight revealed the secret that he and Upton had been keeping. And now Halstead knows what has been going on. This seems like a situation that could get really bad for Voight, Halstead, and Upton.

According to the synopsis released by NBC, the next episode will have the team focusing on a difficult case that somehow involves someone with who Atwater has been in a relationship with.

The synopsis reads that “As the team works to solve a deadly shooting in Burnside, Atwater realizes he has a very personal connection to the case.”

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 5 TV promo

Below is the TV promo that is currently airing on NBC for the new episode of Chicago P.D. This episode is called Burnside and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 20 at 10/9c.

It appears that we are going to get to see some of the storylines that Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid teased fans about this season of the show. We knew that a relationship was going to be explored that involved Atwater, and this might just be it.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

A lot of drama is brewing for Intelligence during Season 9

It appears, on the surface, that this new episode of Chicago P.D. is going to put the drama about Roy on the backburner. That’s a good thing for the show, as it has already spent a large chunk of the season focusing on it.

That doesn’t mean the drama is going away, though, as the FBI is still working on the case of Roy’s disappearance. If Voight was right about them fishing for information by stating that Roy had been spotted in Florida, then three members of Intelligence could soon be in hot water.

And just how long can Halstead keep the secret that a member of Intelligence killed a suspect and another member covered it all up? He has always been a character that goes by the book and it seems like the secret would eat him up even more than it did with Upton.

Secretly, we are hoping that some familiar faces from FBI on CBS crossover to help with the eventual investigation, especially after Upton previously went over and appeared on an episode of FBI. Could a network crossover work? It’s possible since Dick Wolf is behind both shows.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.