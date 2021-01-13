Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 3: Tender Age marks winter premiere

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 3 got delayed a week, but it is now ready to air Wednesday night on NBC.

The first Chicago P.D. 2021 episode is called Tender Age and it might help the characters on the show enter some new plotlines.

Through the first two episodes of the season, a lot of the focus was on Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and the fight he was waging against a large portion of the department.

The Atwater storyline was supposed to play out toward the end of Season 7, but a lot of it had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. That led to an adjusted season finale as Atwater came home to find his block surrounded by cops.

Chicago P.D. 2021: Tender Age

A full synopsis of Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 3 has been released by NBC ahead of the big night. It airs for the first time on Wednesday, January 13.

“Ruzek and Burgess discover a child walking alone in the middle of the street, and when they take her home, they discover that her entire family has been murdered; Upton is approached with a job offer from the FBI.”

It sounds like the writers are going to jump right into the thick of things with this new episode and that we are going to get a shocking revelation before the opening credits even finish running.

And this job offer to Upton is a callback to what happened last season when the character crossed over to an episode of FBI on CBS.

More Chicago P.D. news

By now, viewers have realized that Vanessa Rojas is no longer on the Chicago P.D. cast. The show still hasn’t addressed why she is gone, but a replacement character is on the way.

A new actor will be introduced on an upcoming episode of Chicago P.D. and he will be a recurring character. It’s an interesting addition, as he is described as someone who goes by the book but will also work with Intelligence.

It’s unclear which episode the new character will make his first appearance, but it should provide a big impact.

All three Chicago-based shows return for winter premieres on Wednesday, January 13. It’s going to be a big night that fans do not want to miss.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.