Chicago P.D. fall finale synopsis for Season 9, Episode 9

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. Season 9 cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. fall finale has just about arrived, bringing with it a dramatic episode that is very likely to end on a cliffhanger.

Unfortunately, the fall finale also marks the beginning of the long winter hiatus and the final new episode that will debut in Fall 2021.

Things got very intense for Intelligence on the last episode of Chicago P.D. when the FBI found the body of Roy Walton. FBI Agent North then tried to convince Halstead to turn on Voight right before the episode went to black.

As a quick reminder, Roy Walton is the suspect who Voight and Upton were arresting, but who grabbed Voight’s gun and then got shot by Upton. It resulted in a coverup, with Voight disposing of Walton’s body. Later, Halstead figured out where Walton was buried.

When it seemed like Intelligence was dragging its feet on trying to find Walton, the FBI was called in by the higher-ups within the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 9 synopsis

The Chicago P.D. fall finale will air for the first time on Wednesday, December 8. This is going to be Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 9 and it is called A Way Out. This might just foreshadow Voight, Halstead, and Upton figuring out a way to get out from under the FBI investigation.

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for this One Chicago fall finale, but we will have to wait just a bit longer to see a TV promo for the important episode.

"With the FBI closing in on the Roy Walton investigation, Voight and Halstead strategize on a way out; after a city bus driver is shot by a passenger, the team investigates a possible abduction."

We're thankful for our #ChicagoPD squad and so much more. pic.twitter.com/vpllk4jdF8 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 25, 2021

Chicago P.D. Season 9 plot points to be addressed

Some Chicago P.D. spoilers about upcoming episodes deal with what Officer Kevin Atwater is going to be dealing with. He is now in a relationship with a woman who was involved in an earlier case that Intelligence had to deal with. It turned out that some of her students were involved in a crime that got carried out, with Atwater going undercover to get more information. Unfortunately, he lied to her and never told her that he was a cop.

The FBI investigation into Roy Walton’s disappearance is also going to hang over Intelligence, especially if Burgess starts to figure out what has happened with the case. She really wants him brought to justice and still has no idea that some of her friends and co-workers already found him.

And will Halstead ever trust Voight again? We shall see where this storyline goes and if Intelligence looks the same when the dust has settled.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.