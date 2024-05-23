Chicago P.D. brought back a shocking guest star for season finale

Many Chicago P.D. fans felt a guest star would appear on the Season 11 finale.

It was the final episode for actress Tracy Spiridakos, and the prevailing thought was that Jesse Lee Soffer might resurface.

Jesse used to play Detective Jay Halstead – the husband of Detective Hailey Upton (played by Tracy).

Jesse’s final episode was early in Season 10, so he hadn’t been on the show for a while. But he had recently directed the 12th episode of Season 13, creating rumors he would stick around for the 13th episode.

Chicago P.D. fans didn’t see an Upstead reunion during the season finale, providing little closure for that romance.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Many Chicago P.D. fans got UpsteadForever trending on social media again, making it clear how much they missed the duo.

A shocking guest star on the Chicago P.D. season finale

Hank Voight (played by Jason Beghe) was in serious trouble. He was taken by a serial killer and suffered through some intense torture.

The killer was trying to get him to call Hailey Upton to save him, but Voight wouldn’t do it. Voight knew it was a trap for someone he now viewed as a daughter.

When the killer stabbed Voight to make him suffer more, Voight shifted to break the blade inside of him. Voight explained how he was ready to die, forcing the killer to adjust his plans.

Voight began bleeding profusely and passed out. When he came to — or at least when he thought he did — Al Olinsky was sitting in a chair in the corner of the room.

I don't care that it's a hallucination or not, we just got Voight having a moment with Olinsky!! That will always be my dude! #ChicagoPD 👀😱🥰👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/eyKMMyruBT — Jenae Ivy ⭐️💙💙💙💙💙 (@justwrite115) May 23, 2024

Olinsky had died in jail after taking the fall for something Voight did (Voight murdered the man who murdered his son).

Elias Koteas played Detective Alvin “Al” Olinsky – an important Intelligence member and friend of Hank Voight.

He hadn’t been on the show in nearly six years, but Elias Koteas returned to share a final scene with Jason Beghe.

The scene was important, with Al explaining how Hank didn’t get to die and needed to wake up and help save Hailey.

The callback to the former fan-favorite character was good, even though Olinsky didn’t get many lines. It also helped explain why Voight has more work and how he isn’t as ready to die as he claimed.

Below is a classic scene from Olinsky and Voight working together on a case many years prior.

The end of an era at Chicago P.D.

Tracy Spiridakos revealed why she left Chicago P.D. It was a difficult choice for her, and it will shift the show as the new season approaches.

Upton was the only remaining detective working under Voight, who had also been dragging his feet about replacing Halstead.

New detectives will be introduced during Season 12 – or someone(s) must pass the tests to get that promotion. It’s also possible that Voight offers a spot on Intelligence to Detective Jo Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic). She has worked well with them. Stay tuned.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are currently streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.