Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 6 promo: The first post-Casey episode is a doozy

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 6 will be the first installment of the show without firefighter Matthew Casey as a part of it.

Actor Jesse Spencer left the Chicago Fire cast during the last episode, bringing to an end the character arc of someone who had been on the show since the series premiere.

The good news is that it has already been indicated that we will see Casey pop up every now and then on the show, likely for big events in the lives of other characters. We definitely expect to see Casey take part in the eventual wedding between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd.

For now, though, Firehouse 51 is going to be working without Casey, and during the first episode without him, the 9-1-1 capabilities of Chicago are going to go down.

Chicago Fire synopsis for Season 10, Episode 6

The new episode of Chicago Fire is called Dead Zone, and the promos for the night hint at the team covering for 98 firehouses. This episode will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 27, at 9/8c on NBC. Below is the full synopsis that has been released by NBC.

According to the synopsis, it also looks like Severide will be putting on that arson investigator hat again in regard to the church fire from Episode No. 200.

“A major security breach in the city’s computer networks forces Firehouse 51’s senior leaders to take matters into their own hands; Severide gears up for an arson investigation.”

Chicago Fire TV promo for Dead Zone

Below is the TV promo that NBC is now airing for the new episode of the show. It appears like it could be a really tense one for the main characters.

A different look to the Chicago Fire cast for Season 10

A new era for Chicago Fire officially begins with this new episode. It might take a while for Chicago Fire fans to get used to Matthew Casey not being centrally involved with each episode, but Jesse Spencer was ready to move on to some new things in his personal life.

The One Chicago shows have always been about the casts and not just one character, though, so we fully expect the writing to continue to be great and for new characters to get introduced into the mix. Could that include a new love interest for Blake Gallo? It might have been hinted at already during recent episodes, and Violet is not pleased about it at all.

The ratings for all three Chicago-based shows are still very impressive, so there is a good chance that many more new episodes will come out in the future. Hopefully, the network can get back to doing the yearly epic crossovers as well because that is something that the viewers have missed recently.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.