Chicago Fire Recap: A little help from a friend

Last night’s Chicago Fire was, once again, one of those classic episodes. If it weren’t for Joe announcing he’s going to be a father, and Brett deciding to give Lieutenant Grainger a chance, it could have very well been a standalone episode.

That doesn’t mean it wasn’t a good installment in the shows ninth season. Dead of Winter was fun and heartwarming, especially with Ritter’s touching storyline.

Detectives Casey and Severide

Their shift started with a fire in a homeless encampment in Chicago. Most people managed to get out, but the leader of the group, Big Jim, returned to try to rescue his friend’s wheelchair.

After rescuing him with Severide’s assistance, Casey recognized him from another call from a while ago. But Big Jim was already severely injured and had to be taken to Med immediately.

It all seemed like it had been an unfortunate accident, but one of the people who lived there, Vanessa, went by the Firehouse later that day to ask if they had found a cause for the fire yet. Upon hearing they would most likely rule it as an accident,

Vanessa said that was impossible because Big Jim had very strict rules about flammable stuff in the encampment. If you didn’t follow those rules, you were out. In fact, a guy named Dickson had been kicked out just a couple of days before, and he had not gone quietly.

That makes Severide’s and Casey’s detective spidey senses go off, so they swing by the encampment after shift. But to their surprise, city employees were already cleaning the area, which meant that if it had been arson, the crime scene was gone and they had zero evidence. Severide spots Dickson wandering about the area, but the man manages to run off before Kelly can get to him.

But our firefighter detectives wouldn’t let a little thing like zero evidence stop them. They went by the hospital to pay Big Jim a visit, and he says that when the fire started, he had tripped on galons of propane just outside his tent. So now they know that this was no accident, and it was more than arson. Someone was actively trying to kill Big Jim.

They go to the police, but the PD can’t do anything unless the CFD considers it arson. But with no evidence, it makes it hard to prove that. But lucky for them, Capp’s tasteless joke about keeping the shrapnel that nearly killed Joe was exactly the lead they needed. It was a piece of propane gallon and Casey recognized the logo on it. Not only that, he was friends with the store owner, who was more than happy to give them access to the security camera feed.

It took them a while, but Gallo ultimately finds someone buying gallons of propane. And it turns out it had not been Dickson after all. The real culprit was a guy who had talked to Casey and Severide at the scene when the city guys were cleaning everything up. The guy owned several properties in the area, and it was in his best interest to get rid of the encampment.

Severide and Casey pay him a visit, and it was so incredibly satisfying to watch Casey completely tear this guy apart before the police arrived and arrested him. Unfortunately, Big Jim didn’t make it, but at least his death did not go unpunished.

Our Detectives solve rate remains intact.

Ritter is a precious unicorn

While Casey and Severide were busy investigating the fire, Ritter befriended one of the homeless encampment members, Vanessa. He went out of his way to help her, and it really served to show us just what a beautiful human being Ritter really is.

He got her food, a sleeping bag, a first aid kit and all the essentials she needed to survive. He even went as far as getting her the “Secret Garden” book she lost in the fire and that it meant the world to her.

When Big Jim died, Vanessa was the one who brought the news to the firehouse, and Ritter was there to comfort her. Then he managed to pull a few strings with a friend who had once been in the same situation as Vanessa, and get her a spot in a shelter.

It was fantastic and heartwarming, and Ritter deserves the world.

Brett and Lieutenant Hottie

Look, I know it was hard to watch Sylvie deciding to move on. But she has every right to. For all she knows, Casey is happily dating What’s her face, so what is she supposed to do? Just sit around and mope?

Granted, that was exactly what she wanted to do at first, but Stella was not about to let her friend wallow in self-pity. Not when Lieutenant Hottie seemed to be super into Brett, going out of his way to show up at 51 with the most ridiculous excuses just to see her.

Then he helps her out during a call, and is particularly wonderful when a bunch of clowns – Brett’s worst fear – show up. So honestly? I am totally okay with Brett taking a chance at Grainger.

Lieutenant Hottie seems to be a wonderful guy, and we all know this is going to be short-lived. Plus, we get the bonus of seeing Matt Casey seething in jealousy when he realizes he’s about to lose her, so maybe that will make him actually do something about it.

Meanwhile, I hope Sylvie has the best time with Grainger and enjoys the hell out of him while this lasts.

Other highlights of Chicago Fire

I loved, loved, loved how Joe announced that Chloe is pregnant. It was beautiful, funny and so heartwarming. And they’re having a boy! I’m so, so happy for them. It’s a shame that Otis isn’t around to see this.

My Stellaride is alive and well and super in love, and all is right in my world.

What was up with Gallo’s sudden insecurity? Boy, just talk to Mackey instead of just acting weird.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9/8C on NBC.