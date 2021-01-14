Chicago Fire recap: The one where men are idiots

We should have seen it coming on Chicago Fire, right? Nothing is ever easy on television. No ship has ever had smooth sailing in the history of TV, so why would we think that Brettsey would be the exception?

Tonight’s Chicago Fire delivered the highly anticipated aftermath of that fateful makeout session between Brett and Casey in “That Kind of Heat” last November and, well… let’s just say things between the Captain and our Paramedic in Charge are not sunshine and rainbows right now.

But we didn’t expect them to be. Not after Casey blurted out that he didn’t know what he would do if Dawson came back to Chicago and asked him to leave with her. Idiot.

But our Captain Matt Casey was not the only idiot in last night’s Chicago Fire. He shares the title with our own Lieutenant Kelly Severide, that decided by himself what to do about the fact that people were talking behind Stella’s back. His heart was almost in the right place and I’m sure he had good intentions. But you know what they say about good intentions, right?

Kelly Severide, the noble idiot

Look, I love Severide, okay? I have since Season 1, even when he was an ass most of the time. He has grown so much over the past eight seasons, so I know that he did what he did because he loves Stella and he wants only what’s best for her.

But that does not excuse his actions in last night’s “Smash Therapy.” Nope.

Stella is getting ready for the upcoming Lieutenant exam, so naturally, she’s starting to get a little nervous about this whole thing. After all, this is a big deal. Not only is she going to be a ranking officer, but a female ranking office. This is huge. So she is obviously counting on her man Kelly Severide to help her study and prepare as best as she possibly can for this exam.

So in last night’s episode, she had a meeting at headquarters about the exam with the Chief and all the other candidates. The first red flag was that she was the only woman in the room. Then some of the other candidates came up to her to compliment her, saying they’ve heard great things about her. And that was actually really nice. They seemed to be pretty genuine.

But the real problem was when Severide ran into that same Chief later when he had to swing by Headquarters for another case. The misogynist pig of a Chief actually had the nerve to tell Severide that Stella was zooming up the ladder and that was only because she was his girlfriend.

And then he goes, “That’s what people are saying. Don’t shoot the messenger.”I wish I could punch that idiotic smirk right off his face.

Of course, that messed with Severide. Of course, it did. That’s his girl, the person he loves most in the world, and now someone says that because of him and his connections, people are talking crap about her? He couldn’t let that happen.

So he does the most idiotic thing he could have possibly done. He starts to pull away from her. God, what an idiot. First, he tells her that he won’t be able to show her around the squad and tells Capp to do it. Then he tells her he has a thing that night. Then he ignores her calls.

What do you think she’s going to take from that, you noble dummy? Ugh, men.

So this is obviously going to blow up in his face and I really hope it’s sooner rather than later. Please don’t make my Stellaride suffer too much, okay? Please and thank you.

The Brettsey of it all

Well, we knew this was going to be a bumpy road, right? We knew it was messy from the start, and that they both have issues they need to work through. Brett is absolutely right in having doubts about starting a relationship with a guy who might still be super hung up on his ex. I would be questioning everything too.

The sad part is we know he isn’t. Not really. He said so himself to Severide. Sylvie has been the only one in his mind for months. But being the big dummy that he is, Casey just doesn’t know how to use his words with the person that matters most. The moment he blurted out that “I don’t know” in 902, the damage was done.

But you know what, I’m glad that it is all out in the open now. Yes, the next few weeks will be painful and filled with angst. But hey, we will be getting those longing looks and it’s going to hurt, but we’re all going to like it, right? And then something big is going to happen, like one of them is in serious danger, and they’ll realize they’ve been wasting all this precious time being idiots when life is so fleeting these days.

This is Endgame OTP 101, guys. Trust the process. We’re on the right path.

But let’s talk about what actually happened last night, yeah? Good on Casey for actually trying to talk to her first thing in the morning. Even if a call interrupted, and even if he couldn’t actually use the right words, he tried. He made the first move and I applaud him for that.

What I do not applaud him for is giving up so easily. I get it, he’s trying to give her space. He even kinda sorta waited for her to come to him later so they could talk things out. And I feel that the crux of the matter is that he just doesn’t get how damaging his words were that night. She already had doubts and he just solidified them for her.

So when he puts his foot in his mouth again – Jesus freaking Christ, Matt Casey – and says that his feelings for her are real “regardless of Gabby”, he is only opening an even bigger rift between them by bringing her up yet again. So of course that for her, there’s no regardless of Gabby. Until Casey gets himself together and proves to her that Gabby is firmly in the past, she will always be a dark shadow looming over them.

But his chat with Severide proved that his heart is firmly with Sylvie Brett, and he’s just being a noble idiot and giving her some space. With the way he was making puppy dog eyes at her at Molly’s at the end of the episode, Casey is not going to let this go anytime soon.

Have faith, Brettsey fans. We’re playing the long game. It will happen.

Other highlights from Chicago Fire

Herrmann is the MVP of this episode. The way he went out of his way to prove Mouch’s innocence on that incident was nothing short of amazing. He really is the biggest teddy bear of them all.

Boden going so easy on Kylie, and then her telling to his face that he doesn’t need to treat her any differently because she’s young and a girl was awesome. I love her and I can’t wait to see where this goes.

Good for Mackie that she’s not giving up on Gallo, even if the poor boy is terrified of Joe. And I absolutely loved all her scenes with Sylvie last night. I know they’re not super close and it’s not going to be the same as it was with Foster, but I really love the mentor/mentee relationship they have, and how she has Brett’s back no matter what.

I love that Stella’s first reaction to the whole Brettsey drama was “how was the kiss?” and that got Sylvie to focus just a tiny little bit on how good it actually was.

One last thing, though. Have they forgotten we’re living through a pandemic? Is it over in One Chicago land? No one was wearing masks, no one was keeping their distance. What’s up with that?

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9/8C on NBC.