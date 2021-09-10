Check out the first trailer for the FBI Tuesdays lineup

The teams of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International are ready to roll on Tuesdays. Pic credit: CBS

The FBIs are about to roll out.

CBS has released the first trailer for the new Tuesday night FBI lineup starting September 21. This includes not just peeks at FBI Season 4 and FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 but also the first footage of the brand-new FBI: International.

It all combines into a trailer meant to make Tuesdays one of CBS’ hottest nights.

Welcome to the new CBS FBI Tuesdays

For 18 years, Tuesdays meant one thing on CBS: NCIS.

Since its debut in 2003, that series had dominated the 8 pm Eastern time slot and soon became one of the most-watched series in the world.

Now, CBS is making the bold decision of moving NCIS to Monday evenings to allow the FBI to dominate the night with three shows.

It’s a move that’s paid dividends for NBC with the hit One Chicago franchise. Also, the network will have Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursdays.

That’s not unlike how ABC has Station 19 and Gray’s Anatomy back-to-back on Thursdays as audiences seem to respond to shows from the same franchise airing on the same evening.

CBS is using that as the September 21 premiere will be a three-part crossover starting on FBI then heading to FBI: Most Wanted before ending on FBI: International. The trailer is the first look at what to expect.

What’s happening in the FBI Tuesdays trailer?

The trailer opens with Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) with a woman waving to her daughter in New York City. The teen is immediately kidnaped with OA racing after her.

It then cuts to the FBI: Most Wanted team checking out a trailer park only to have explosions go off around them.

Then, a man in Hungary tells a group of people he doesn’t speak Hungarian. “Me either,” responds Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), flashing his FBI badge.

The trailer then shows what appear to be post-crossover plots for each show. First, Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) announces that a cyber attack has just hit New York Children’s Hospital, with Isobel Castille (Alana de la Garza) telling the team to track the motive to find the hacker.

Then, FBI: Most Wanted member Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) claims “someone in the Bureau” is responsible for a woman’s death while team leader Jess (Julian McMahon) intones “there’s a fox in the henhouse.”

Finally, the FBI: International team is shown tracking a child abduction with Forrester chasing a suspect and a showdown at a train station.

A montage of action scenes from each series is shown, culminating in the tag line “Justice Has No Borders” and Jubal declaring, “dig in, people, let’s go!”

The first two FBI shows will lead to the premiere of FBI: International. Beginning September 28, FBI: International settles into its regular time slot between FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

The trailer showcases the action to come when the FBI shows return and how the franchise is prepared to make Tuesdays the most exciting night in the CBS lineup.

FBI Tuesdays begin with FBI Season 4 premiering Tuesday, September 21 at 8/7c on CBS.