Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in Tim Burton’s Wednesday for Netflix

Catherine Zeta-Jones has secured yet another coveted role as Morticia Addams. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Catherine Zeta-Jones is adding another iconic role to her long list of parts played. The actress is set to portray Addams’ family matriarch Morticia Addams in Tim Burton’s upcoming Wednesday series for Netflix.

The reveal comes just days after Collider reported Code Black’s Luis Guzmán is set to play Gomez Addams. Jenna Ortega, perhaps best known for her role as Ellie in the second season of You, will star as Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday is an upcoming eight-episode family fantasy series and will be the legendary Tim Burton’s TV directorial debut. Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the show follows a teenage Wednesday attending Nevermore Academy.

There she must attempt to “master her psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

On Monday, Netflix confirmed the new casting through their official Twitter account.

“Our Addams family is expanding!” The announcement teases. “Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starting Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Our Addams family is expanding!



Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/MiofyWIbwy — Netflix (@netflix) August 9, 2021

Famous faces who played Morticia Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones will portray the latest incarnation of Morticia following a series of well-known actresses. She was first portrayed by Carolyn Jones in the 1960s TV series adaptation. Anjelica Huston famously took over the role in the 1990s for two Addams Family movies.

Daryll Hannah portrayed another version of Morticia in 1998’s Addams Family Reunion. More recently, Charlize Theron voices Morticia in 2019’s animated movie The Addams Family and will reprise her role in the upcoming sequel The Addams Family 2, set for release in October this year.

Catherine Zeta-Jones iconic movies

Academy Award winner Zeta-Jones previously won an Oscar for Best Supporting actress after her performance as the glamorous vaudevillian Velma Kelly. Other movies among her extensive repertoire include The Mask of Zorro, Ocean’s Twelve, Entrapment, and Red 2.

More recently, Zeta-Jones has been dazzling critics on the small screen with acclaimed roles in Feud: Bette and Joan for FX, Queen America for Facebook Watch, and Prodigal Son for Fox.

Wednesday will be a reunion for Zeta-Jones and Guzmán, who both starred in Steven Soderbergh’s crime drama Traffic in 2000.

While it’s far too early at this stage for an official release date to be announced, however, late 2022 or early 2023 is likely.