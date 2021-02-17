Tim Burton making live-action Addams Family series for Netflix

Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams. Pic credit: Paramount

Netflix announced that they are making a live-action Addams Family series and that iconic director Tim Burton is the man creating it.

The series will be a spin-off of the original Addams Family and will focus on Wednesday Addams, with the series simply titled Wednesday.

Wednesday Addams coming to Netflix

The news came from Netflix, who released a Twitter announcement concerning the new series.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“Tim Burton is bringing Wednesday Addams to Netflix in a live-action coming-of-age series!” Netflix wrote on Twitter.

“Burton will also make his TV directorial debut on the sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery that follows Wednesday as a student at Nevermore Academy.”

Finally, the streaming giant released a first look at the poster with what appears to be Wednesday playing an instrument with a butcher knife.

This should be right up Tim Burton’s alley.

He has made his name with gothic influenced movies like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Dark Shadows, and Alice in Wonderland. He also produced the animated classic Nightmare Before Christmas and directed Corpse Bride.

This will be his first time directing a live-action television project since 1986 (Alfred Hitchcock Presents).

“We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series,” Netflix original series director Teddy Biaselli said in a press release.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz, and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.”

Who is Wednesday Addams?

For those unfamiliar with Wednesday Addams, she is the daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams.

She was best known for her snide attitude and refusal to adapt to societal norms. While she was seven in the original TV series, she was portrayed as older in the live-action movies.

In the original 1964 television series, Lisa Loring played Wednesday. In the live-action films, Christina Ricci played the daughter of the Addams Family.

In the most recent 2019 animated film, Chloe Grace Moretz voiced the character.

When it comes to the new Netflix series, there is no word on her age, but she is described as attending school, so we expect her to be in her late teens. It is also unknown if her family will be involved in the series.

Smallville EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will serve as showrunners.

The synopsis is that there will be supernatural occurrences at the Nevermore Academy she attends.

“The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”