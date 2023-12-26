Carson Daly shows off a sweet tattoo tribute to his late mom

Carson Daly opened up about his close relationship with his mom, Pattie Daly Caruso, on Friday’s episode of the Today Show.

The iconic Total Request Live host stays busy with new gigs on the Today Show and The Voice.

But one thing he always has time for is family, and this year, he’s remembering his late mother, whom he was very close to.

To pay tribute to the memory of his mom, he got a sweet new tattoo that he chose to get at Christmas time to further honor his beloved mother.

The tattoo is a note from his mother to him, written on his birthday, that he had memorialized in permanent ink.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In addition to talking about his mom on the morning show, Carson took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of the original note and his fresh ink.

Carson Daly shares new ink and the sweet reason he got it done on Christmas

On Instagram, Carson Daly shared a photo of the note his mom wrote to him on his birthday and the identical inked tribute featuring that note.

In the caption, he explained why he got the ink, writing, “I’ve been waiting forever to get this tattoo. I always loved my mom’s handwriting. When I was a kid she’d write notes on my school lunch napkins & end it with ‘ILYTWWF’ (I Love You The Whole World Full) then on every card or note I ever got since.”

He continued, explaining why he got the tattoo now, citing his mother’s love of Christmas. He wrote, “It was extra special to get this done at Christmas which she LOVED. In fact, to this day I have never “X” abbreviated ‘Christmas’because she refused to cross out the Christ. ‘He’s the reason for the season!'”

Then, Carson concluded the caption by sharing, “I miss her something fierce, but so grateful for all the incredible memories. Merry Christmas all! (I also love it’s below my dad’s homage to whisky! lol).”

Carson Daly has been flirting mercilessly with Gwen Stefani

Carson Daly is a close friend of Blake Shelton so we have to imagine any flirting with his wife, Gwen Stefani, is all in good fun.

Recently, Carson got flirty with Gwen on The Voice in a behind-the-scenes video that was shared during the semi-finals.

He commented on Gwen’s outfit, as the superstar singer is always pushing fashion trends and looking fierce.

Fans took notice when Carson said to Gwen, “Spicy Gwen. Ay, ay ay! Muy caliente!”

After all, Carson is a close friend of the couple, whom he’s worked with on The Voice for years. They are so close that he was the officiant at their wedding in 2021.

The Today Show airs on weekday mornings at 8/7c on NBC.