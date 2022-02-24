Candace Cameron Bure nominated for Canadian Screen Award

Niall Matter and Candace Cameron Bure in Hallmark’s Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Till Death Do Us Part. Pic credit: Crown Media

The stars of the Hallmark Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series have been nominated for Canadian Screen Awards for their performance in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Till Death Do Us Part.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television released its list of nominees for awards in 145 categories this week.

In an Instagram post, Bure said she was thrilled by the news.

“What an honor!” she wrote. “Thank you @thecdnacademy for the nominations for Lead Actress and Lead Actor in a TV Movie. Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Till Death Do Us Part. We couldn’t have made these movies without our incredible producers @jimheadjr @muse_entertainment @realmartinwood @hallmarkmovie and of course, our sleuthers! Thank YOU for always watching!!”

Her fellow Hallmark Movies and Mysteries stars congratulated her in the comments section.

“Congratulations!!” Danica McKellar wrote.

“Congratulations!!!” wrote Lacey Chabert. “So happy for you!”

Candace Cameron Bure and the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Till Death Do Us Part premiered on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries on June 13, 2021. The 16th movie in the series, it featured the wedding of Aurora Teagarden (Bure) and Nick Miller (Matter).

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

In the film, small-town librarian and amateur detective Aurora Teagarden puts her wedding plans on hold when police discover a human skull in a local warehouse. She believes the unidentified victim was a friend of her father, and becomes determined to solve the murder.

The movie was followed by Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder in August 2021, and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder, which premiered on February 20.

Danica McKellar responds to the news that Candace Cameron Bure is up for a Canadian Screen Award. Pic credit: @danicamckellar/Instagram

Lacey Chabert congratulates Candace Cameron Bure on her nomination for a Canadian Screen Award. Pic credit: @thereallacey/Instagram

When are the Canadian Screen Awards?

Every year, the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television nominates actors, directors, artists, and musicians for their work in film, television, and digital media. The Aurora Teagarden movies air in Canada on the CTV Drama Channel.

A spokesman for the academy said the need to recognize quality art and entertainment is more important than ever.

“During this time of isolation, the arts have served as a necessary connection point that keeps communities together and helps them grow stronger through the power of inspiring storytelling,” said John Young, academy chair. “Through their hard work, these talented 2022 Canadian Screen Award nominees are doing just that. It is a privilege to recognize those who are making a lasting impact when we need it most.”

Awards will be presented in genre-based virtual presentations during Canadian Screen Week 2022, which runs from Monday, April 4, to Friday, April 8. A live presentation show will air on Sunday, April 10 at 8/7c.