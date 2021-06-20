Call Me Kat Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, Mayim Bialik, Julian Gant, Swoosie Kurtz and Leslie Jordan on Call Me Kat. Pic credit: Lisa Rose/Fox

Call Me Kat brought Mayim Bialik back to television after her previous stints as a star in Blossom and The Big Bang Theory.

The series has Bialik as Kat, the 39-year-old owner of a cat cafe who has no desire to rush into marriage, despite her mother doing everything she can to pressure that decision.

However, as the first season wore on, she did end up romantically entangled between two men — Oscar and her old college flame Max.

Fox renewed Call Me Kat for a second season, which made both Bialik and one of the show’s producers, The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons, very happy.

Here is everything we know so far about Call Me Kat Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Call Me Kat?

There is good news and bad news for Call Me Kat Season 2.

The good news is that Fox renewed the series. Deadline reported that the series tied with Young Rock as the top new comedy series on television, averaging 5.7 million multiplatform viewers. This is a 119% lift from Nielsen’s Live+Same Day numbers.

Pretty darn good way to start off the week!! @CallMeKatFOX is coming back for a 2nd season!!! MEOW!!! #CallMeKat pic.twitter.com/Wey1AA4g29 — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) May 10, 2021

The bad news is that the showrunner stepped down when the season ended. Darlene Hunt will not be returning as the showrunner. Fox gave no reason for Hunt’s departure from the series.

On June 16, The Wrap reported that Alissa Neubauer will take over as the new showrunner for Call Me Kat.

Neubauer got her start on “Two and a Half Men,” working her way up to co-producer. She then worked on Mom, another Chuck Lorre sitcom, and spent all eight seasons there, where she finished as the co-executive producer.

Release date latest: When does Call Me Kat Season 2 come out?

Fox announced that Call Me Kat will be a midseason addition for the 2021-22 television season. That means it won’t be there when things start in September.

Instead, fans can expect to see Call Me Kat return in January 2022, although the date is not known at this time.

“We are excited to renew Call Me Kat and have Mayim, Cheyenne, Swoosie, Leslie, Kyla, and Julian return for their second season. Together, they share a winning chemistry that we, and viewers, adore,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment.

“On behalf of everyone here at Fox, congratulations to this incredible cast and our terrific partners at Warner Bros on delivering this season’s No. 1 new comedy.”

We will update the article when Fox announces the official Call Me Kat Season 2 premiere date.

Call Me Kat Season 2 cast updates

Mayim Bialik returns as Kat, a single woman who runs a cat cafe and is very happy with her life, despite the assumptions she should be married by her age.

This comes in the form of her mother, Sheila, played by Swoosie Kurtz, who wants to do anything she can to get her daughter a husband.

Also returning for Call Me Kat Season 2 is Leslie Jordan as the cafe’s baker Phil, Kyla Pratt as Randi, the cafe’s food server, Cheyenne Jackson as Kat’s former college friend Max, and Julian Gant as Carter a bar owner.

Christopher Rivas should return as Oscar, but his role might be very different after Season 1.

Call Me Kat Season 2 spoilers

Call Me Kat stars Mayim Bialik as Kat. She left her job as a professor at the University of Louisville to open the cat cafe and has no desire to get married.

Despite this, the first season of Call Me Kat ended with a romantic problem for the main character.

Kat was stuck between Oscar (Christopher Rivas) and her resurgent feelings for Max (Cheyenne Jackson). However, she was shaken by Oscar’s insensitive reaction after one of her cats passed away.

Max, on the other hand, comforted Kat after the cat’s death. He even forgave her for sending a message to his ex-girlfriend he still liked, causing the woman to tell Max to never contact her again.

Despite this, Oscar was back in the end when he took a two-hour trip to retrieve the cat’s ashes. With all that said, the second season of Call Me Kat will almost surely deal with her feelings toward Oscar and Max and who she might end up with in the end.

However, the true angle of Call Me Kat is that she doesn’t need a man, and the cat cafe has survived its first year in business and it looks like it will play the biggest part in Season 2, as Kat’s true love.

Fox has yet to announce when Call Me Kat Season 2 will premiere.