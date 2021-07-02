Bull Season 6 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Michael Weatherly sitting at a desk in the show Bull. Pic credit: CBS

Bull Season 5 ended production with controversy behind the scenes.

Several writers quit the show, alleging abuse from showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron. CBS investigated the claims and when it finished, the network fired Caron from the series and canceled their deal with him.

At the same time, Freddy Rodriguez, who co-starred on Bull as Benny, also left the series, leaving a big hole in the cast.

The fifth season of Bull ended with Benny returning to the team and Bull marrying Benny’s sister, so the show was in a tough spot.

However, CBS renewed Bull and found new showrunners, meaning that fans will get at least one more season, albeit with one less cast member and a possible different look.

Here is everything we know so far about Bull Season 6.

Is there going to be a Season 6 of Bull?

CBS announced it had renewed Bull for a sixth season on April 15, 2021.

The renewal came at the same time as NCIS, which got its renewal for a 19th season from CBS.

Release date latest: When does Bull Season 6 come out?

Every season of Bull premiered in September until Season 5. That season was delayed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic delaying all shooting of television shows.

The first season premiered on September 20, the second on September 26, the third on September 24, and the fourth on September 23.

Looking at those dates, we expect Bull Season 6 to return either on September 23 or September 30, as it has been moved to Thursdays.

We will update this article with the official date when CBS makes it official.

Bull Season 6 cast updates

The next season of Bull will have some drastic cast changes.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that CBS made sweeping changes following a workplace investigation into Bull’s production.

Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and co-star Freddy Rodriguez both left the series and declined to comment on their exists.

CBS Studios investigated the series after several writers quit the show when Season 5 wrapped production, accusing Caron of having“fostered a disrespectful work environment.”

CBS Studios terminated its deal with Carson following the investigation.

Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard will take over as co-showrunners for Bull Season 6.

Michael Weatherly returns as jury consultant Dr. Jason Bull, for the sixth season.

Dr. Bull is a psychologist and holder of three Ph.D.’s in psychology. He owns and operates a company called Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC), a jury consulting firm that helps choose the best jurors and helps attorneys decide which type of argument will win over the jurors chosen.

He also hates attorneys personally and had failed the bar exam twice trying to become one.

Rodriguez played in-house counsel and Bull’s former brother-in-law Benjamin “Benny” Colón on Bull since it debuted in 2016. No reason was given for his abrupt departure.

Freddy Rodriguez quit his TV show, Bull, following CBS firing the showrunner after Season 5. Pic credit: CBS

The rest of Bull’s cast should return for Season 6, including Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan, second-in-command of Bull’s team; Yara Martinez as Isabella “Izzy” Colón, Benny’s sister who is also Bull’s ex-wife; Christopher Jackson as Chester “Chunk” Palmer, who prepares TAC’s clients for court; MacKenzie Meehan as Taylor Rentzel, a cyber expert and Marissa’s old colleague from the NSA, and Jaime Lee Kirchner as Danielle “Danny” James, the team’s lead investigator.

Bull Season 6 spoilers

Season 6 of Bull should be an interesting proposition. CBS fired showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron after abuse allegations. Writers Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard will take over as co-showrunners for Bull Season 6.

The first question is how Bull will write out Benjamin “Benny” Colón. In Bull Season 5, Benny ran for the next District Attorney, but by the end of the finale, he dropped out of the race and chose to work toward helping former District Attorney David Sherman regain his position.

That finale had Sherman accused of a crime he didn’t commit and it was up to Bull and company to clear his name. They did so, and in the end, Benny said he would return to work for TAC.

With Freddy Rodriguez leaving the show, a reason for his departure will have to occur in the Bull Season 6 premiere.

The fifth season also ended with Bull and Izzy getting married in a surprise wedding, so that is a new relationship for the sixth season of the series.

Bull Season 6 should feature the same format, with a case each week, so expect some big guest stars as well.

CBS has yet to announce when Bull Season 6 will premiere.