Bull Season 5 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

There is great news for fans of Michael Weatherly’s CBS drama Bull.

The legal drama came on the heels of Weatherly leaving his long-running tenure as one of the lead cast members of the original NCIS, where he played Tony DiNozzo.

Wanting a new challenge, Weatherly set out to create a new character for himself and has ended up with a fairly successful show.

Despite controversy arriving due to some behind-the-scenes controversy, the legal drama will return for a fifth season.

This comes after over a year of drama concerning the allegations that Weatherly sexually harassed a fellow cast member and CBS had to pay out millions in a settlement to the victim.

Here is everything we know so far about Bull Season 5.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of Bull?

In May, Deadline reported that CBS announced the return of 18 shows for the 2020-21 season.

Bull is among the shows that are returning for a new season – the fifth for the Michael Weatherly series.

Fans might remember that Weatherly left his long-running role on NCIS to take on a new series with him as the spotlight character. Bull returns for a new season, as does all three NCIS series that also air on CBS.

However, the renewal almost didn’t happen due to off-the-screen problems.

Producer Steven Spielberg pulled his support from Bull right before the fourth season. Many fans thought this would doom the show, as it was due to accusations that arose against Weatherly.

Deadline reported that Spielberg’s Amblin pulled support for Bull after actress Eliza Dushku alleged sexual harassment against Weatherly, claiming he made inappropriate sexual comments about her. Dushku left the show and CBS settled with the actress for $9.5 million.

“During the course of taping our show, I made some jokes mocking some lines in the script,” Weatherly said, explaining the incident.

“When Eliza told me she wasn’t comfortable with my language and attempt at humor, I was mortified to have offended her and immediately apologized.”

There was also the fact that Bull has struggled in the ratings, pulling in just a 0.64 in the 18-49 demo. Its 6.32 million viewers ranked 10th for CBS shows.

The show weathered that storm and now gets its fifth season on CBS.

Release date latest: When does Bull Season 5 come out?

The good news is that new episodes should be coming sooner than originally expected.

According to Deadline in August, all three NCIS series, The Unicorn, The Neighborhood, Bull, and Magnum P.I. were all set to resume production.

For Bull, the return date was set for September 25, which means it should be filming again as of now. The goal at the time was to kick off its reality, sports, and scripted acquisition series in September and October and then start to roll out its original scripted series in November.

With Bull part of the second production launch announcement, expect it to premiere later in November.

Bull Season 5 cast updates

Michael Weatherly will return in the role of Dr. Jason Bull, who holds three PhDs in the field of psychology.

Also returning are Freddy Rodriguez as Benny Colón, Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan, Christopher Jackson as Chunk Palmer, Jaime Lee Kirchner as Danny James, and Mackenzie Meehan as Taylor Rentzel.

Other characters who should be back for the fifth season of Bull are Dena Tyler as Liberty Davis, Yara Martinez as Izzy Colón, Jazzy Williams as Anna Baker, Jill Flint as Diana Lindsay, Gary Wilmes as Kyle Anderson/Robert Allen, and David Furr as Greg Valerian.

Bull Season 5 spoilers

Created by Dr. Phil McGraw and Paul Attanasio, Bull stars Michael Weatherly (NCIS) as Dr. Jason Bull.

The CBS drama series is inspired by the early career of McGraw.

He is brilliant, brash, and charming. Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses, and the accused tick.

As for the new season of Bull, the fourth season ended when Bull and his TAC team try to help Taylor (Mackenzie Meehan), whose best friend was killed in a hit-and-run, leaving her son without a mother.

The problem is that the person responsible attempts to claim diplomatic immunity, clearing her of criminal charges. Despite this, Bull files a civil suit and wins the case.

By the end, the son Henry decides to take the money and move back home to Denver where he will live with his close friend and parents, and the team understands and prepares to move on.

With that out of the way, it is clear that Season 5 will be a clean slate with new cases and a fresh direction for Bull.

CBS has yet to announce when Bull Season 5 will premiere.