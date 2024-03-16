Bridgerton Season 3: cast, plot, premiere date, and everything else there is to know

Lady Whistledown isn’t finished telling stories about our friends in the ton — not even close to it.

Bridgerton has told two unique love stories throughout its first two seasons, and it’s almost time to delve into a new relationship on the show.

Each season of the Netflix romantic drama follows a member of the Bridgerton family’s quest for love.

The freshman season followed Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) as she was courted by Simon (Rege-Jean Page).

The sophomore season followed Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he looked for love with Kate (Simone Ashley).

But what’s on tap for Bridgerton Season 3? We’ve done the digging, so you don’t have to.

Get all the details below.

Bridgerton Season 3: when will it premiere?

After many delays, the next chapter is coming in hot, landing a May 16 premiere date on Netflix.

Before you get too excited, there is some bad news. The season will be split in two, with the second half airing on June 13.

It’s a different rollout strategy than before, but given that hit shows like Stranger Things and YOU have adopted the same approach, we’re not concerned it will damage the show.

If anything, it will probably create an even bigger demand and allow the show to reach a bigger audience.

There’s never been any indication of why Netflix uses the split-season strategy nowadays, but it’s likely to keep fans subscribed for over a month.

Bridgerton Season 3 cast: Who’s in?

Bridgerton has an expansive cast — one of the biggest on the small screen.

Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) will be the main attraction of the next chapter.

The Bridgerton Season 3 cast also includes Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Ashley, Bailey, Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).

Dynevor announced following the second season’s conclusion that she would not be returning for another season.

But given the show’s focus on the Bridgerton family, we’d be surprised if Daphne didn’t attend some big events in her family’s lives.

There will also likely be more cast members, but the streaming service likes to keep some things under wraps, so we’ll pretend to be shocked when the show returns.

Bridgerton Season 3: What’s it about?

We already know that we’re headed into Penelope and Colin’s love story, but it’s complicated at the beginning because the former has given up all hope of happiness after hearing his disparaging words about her.

As she enters the next phase of her life, she aims to take on a husband and continue her double life as Lady Whistledown.

Things don’t go as planned, as her lack of confidence haunts her.

Meanwhile, Colin is confused about why Penelope isn’t speaking to him and sets out on a mission to win back her friendship.

In an attempt to regain his good standing with her, he offers to help her work on her confidence. However, things take a turn when his feelings for her continue to manifest in unexpected ways.

Through all this, Penelope must also navigate her complicated dynamic with Eloise, which imploded last season.

It definitely sounds like a compelling season ahead because who doesn’t want to watch two fan favorites try to make their relationship work?

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton Season 3?

Netflix has unveiled several teasers for the next season, but one of the biggest involves a fiery argument between Penelope and Colin as they come to blows about the state of their relationship.

You can cut the tension with a knife, and it highlights why the creatives were right to skip this romance for the third chapter.

We also got a much more extensive teaser trailer when the premiere date was announced that delves into some of the other storylines.

We see just how much everything has changed in the ton. It’s not the same place it was when Daphne and Simon’s relationship was blossoming, that’s for sure.

But the series has had to take some big swings to switch things up.

Sometimes, they work and secure a show’s longevity, but anything is possible with Shonda Rhimes behind the scenes.

Grey’s Anatomy recently entered its 20th season, so she has a knack for refreshing her shows to make them stay on the air.

Check out the teaser below. It certainly sets up a thrilling season ahead.

Bridgerton is currently on hiatus. Season 3 is set to premiere on May 16 on Netflix, with the second half of the season dropping on June 13.