Boston Rob fans upset over the ‘worst episode’ all season of Deal or No Deal Island

The end is near for Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island, and fans are upset about the first part of the two-part finale.

The season has flown by, and all but four contestants have been eliminated, leaving just Dr. Stephanie Miller, Amy McCoy, and Jordan Fowler, alongside fan-favorite Boston Rob Mariano.

The entire season has been the Boston Rob show, with fans holding their breath each week, hoping he does not get eliminated from the competition.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, fans will not bother to watch another episode when Boston Rob goes home since they feel he makes the show.

Despite everything that has gone on with his alliance mates, Aron Barbell’s elimination, and Amy lying to him as she betrayed him, Boston Rob has held on to the end.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Still, fans will find out who wins in next week’s final episode, as Deal or No Deal Island teases the contestant’s “last supper.”

it’s giving last supper #DealorNoDealIsland pic.twitter.com/s1s18w7HoH — Deal or No Deal Island (@DealOrNoDealUS) May 7, 2024

Fans call the latest episode the ‘worst’ of the season

Fans posted their feelings about part one of the finale on Reddit, with a post titled, “Worst Episode All Season.”

The same fan said, ” I just got blue-balled for an hour to get NOTHING? I rate this a zero.” The episode left fans with a cliffhanger and waiting until next week to see who is eliminated.

Fans call this episode the ‘worst’ this season. Pic credit: u/AgentDwyer/r/DealorNoDealIslandNBC/Reddit

Another fan voiced what many say about two-part finales, saying they are “always a waste of time.” Then one fan praised the format, “I loved it, enjoyed the suspense!”

One fan said, “I feared they did it in two parts because Rob goes home…” and one last fan shared, “Yes, that’s what my husband and I feel as well.”

Fans remark about the latest episode of Deal or No Deal Island. Pic credit: u/AgentDwyer/r/DealorNoDealIslandNBC/Reddit

Amy tried to steer Boston Rob wrong, but he did not listen

Boston Rob was penalized during the competition and was the last one looking for a suitcase in the maze.

Amy, who offered to take Rob to the final two, even swearing she was telling him the truth, lied to Rob at the end, saying there were no more suitcases to be had.

Rob didn’t believe her, and despite having a time penalty lobbed at him, he still had a chance to win the game. Fans have been “nervous” about Rob leaving the game each week.

let me reiterate: whatever she says, DO THE OPPOSITE #DealorNoDealIsland pic.twitter.com/U5ljxs5y0R — Deal or No Deal Island (@DealOrNoDealUS) May 7, 2024

Next week, fans will finally find out who wins the game and the money! It certainly has been an exciting season of Deal or No Deal Island.

Deal or No Deal Island airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.