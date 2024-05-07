Boston Rob fans upset over the ‘worst episode’ all season of Deal or No Deal Island

The end is near for Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island, and fans are upset about the first part of the two-part finale.
The season has flown by, and all but four contestants have been eliminated, leaving just Dr. Stephanie Miller, Amy McCoy, and Jordan Fowler, alongside fan-favorite Boston Rob Mariano.
The entire season has been the Boston Rob show, with fans holding their breath each week, hoping he does not get eliminated from the competition.
As reported by Monsters and Critics, fans will not bother to watch another episode when Boston Rob goes home since they feel he makes the show.
Despite everything that has gone on with his alliance mates, Aron Barbell’s elimination, and Amy lying to him as she betrayed him, Boston Rob has held on to the end.
Still, fans will find out who wins in next week’s final episode, as Deal or No Deal Island teases the contestant’s “last supper.”
Fans call the latest episode the ‘worst’ of the season
Fans posted their feelings about part one of the finale on Reddit, with a post titled, “Worst Episode All Season.”
The same fan said, ” I just got blue-balled for an hour to get NOTHING? I rate this a zero.” The episode left fans with a cliffhanger and waiting until next week to see who is eliminated.
Another fan voiced what many say about two-part finales, saying they are “always a waste of time.” Then one fan praised the format, “I loved it, enjoyed the suspense!”
One fan said, “I feared they did it in two parts because Rob goes home…” and one last fan shared, “Yes, that’s what my husband and I feel as well.”
Amy tried to steer Boston Rob wrong, but he did not listen
Boston Rob was penalized during the competition and was the last one looking for a suitcase in the maze.
Amy, who offered to take Rob to the final two, even swearing she was telling him the truth, lied to Rob at the end, saying there were no more suitcases to be had.
Rob didn’t believe her, and despite having a time penalty lobbed at him, he still had a chance to win the game. Fans have been “nervous” about Rob leaving the game each week.
Next week, fans will finally find out who wins the game and the money! It certainly has been an exciting season of Deal or No Deal Island.
Deal or No Deal Island airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.