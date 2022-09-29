Blue Bloods: Tom Selleck previews Frank’s Season 13 challenges

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Tom Selleck is ready for more challenges as NYPD Commissioner.

The veteran actor is previewing the Season 13 premiere of Blue Bloods on October 7, which has Frank Reagan on a unique assignment.

Putting aside his suit and tie, Frank will be going “undercover” as a civilian to see what people really think about the NYPD.

However, this means Frank is cut off from the rest of the family when one Reagan gets into serious trouble.

Selleck also hinted at how Frank feels about his daughter running for D.A. and how long he’d like the show to continue.

With another season of Reagan drama to come, Selleck is prepared to return once more as the heart of Blue Bloods.

Tom Selleck on Frank’s secret mission

The Season 13 premiere of Blue Bloods, titled Keeping the Faith, has Frank deciding to take a unique approach to understanding the public.

Borrowing a page from the show Undercover Boss, Frank and Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) will go off the grid and explore the city to get a feel for how the public and other cops feel when they don’t know who Frank is.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Speaking to TV Insider, Tom Selleck gave some hints as to how this will change Frank’s perspective on the police force and how to make some changes.

“It gives him insight into the loss of morale in the NYPD, and he’ll deal directly with that serious issue. Frank has had to walk a tightrope in this woke environment. Now he’s realizing he’s not going to be as diplomatic, and I like that for him. He’s due for a confrontation with Mayor Chase [Dylan Walsh] — ’cause he seems to be talking out of both sides of his mouth, in Frank’s opinion.”

However, because even his own staff doesn’t know where Frank is, they can’t contact him when Jamie (Will Estes) is shot in the line of duty, which is sure to add tension to things.

Selleck also touched on how the series has always tried to be nonpartisan and give both sides a point.

“It’s a show about a law-enforcement family and their point of view, but it doesn’t mean they’re always right and their adversaries don’t have a point…unless they’re just flat-out murdering criminals,” Selleck joked.

That perspective will be needed with some of the challenges Frank faces in Season 13.

Will Frank aid Erin’s campaign?

Frank (Tom Selleck) addresses his staff on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

A major plotline for Season 13 is Erin (Bridget Moynahan) running for District Attorney. Naturally, Frank is in a quandary about whether endorsing her publicly is good or bad.

“He wrestles with that. Is his endorsement a plus or a minus? It gets intense for the whole family.”

While Frank would love to see Erin as D.A., he knows the optics of a “Reagan dynasty” in the government can be controversial and how the Commissioner and D.A. often clash in rough ways.

When asked if there would be any special guests at the Reagan family dinners, Selleck answered, “I won’t say who, but you’ll be surprised how many people are at the table.”

The obvious question was just how long the show could last as its Season 13 renewal came down to the wire for CBS.

When told how Moynahan had wanted to make it to 15 seasons, Selleck responded, “I’ve got a mortgage. I’m game!”

Blue Bloods fans are just as game to see Selleck continue his work as Frank faces a new season of challenges both on the job and at home.

Blue Bloods Season 13 premieres Friday, October 7 at 10/9c on CBS.