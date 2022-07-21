Blue Bloods stars show pics from first day filming Season 13

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is kicking off Season 13 at last.

After the usual summer hiatus, the CBS hit drama is getting back to filming with the cast showing off pictures from the first day on set.

That included Bridget Moynahan, who showed how Erin appears set to hit the ground running for her campaign for District Attorney.

She was joined by Donnie Wahlberg, who had his own approved pics by fans noting he was “back to the grind.”

Wahlberg also threw in some pictures of himself handling the hot day in New York City.

The on-screen siblings seem ready to make Season 13 another exciting one for fans and continue the CBS drama’s long-running success.

Blue Bloods managing to get Season 13

For a brief time in the spring, Blue Bloods fans were worried there may not be a proper series finale.

Because of various issues, the typical 22-episode season was cut down to just 20 episodes, with the Season 12 finale airing in early May. This was combined with concerns over the contracts for the cast.

Thankfully, the fact Blue Bloods remains the highest-rated network show on Fridays allowed it to earn a renewal for Season 13.

The Season 12 finale promised major developments, the biggest being Erin deciding to run for District Attorney.

Meanwhile, Baez (Marisa Ramirez) decided to adopt the orphaned infant of a murdered witness, which will be a big adjustment.

Following the typical summer break, the show is getting back to work with the cast showing the first day on set.

The first day of Blue Bloods Season 13

Bridget Moyhanan shared her pics with Erin on set, and the tag line “guess who is ready for BlueBloodsSeason13?”

Moynahan followed that with a short video of her and Wahlberg together, welcoming everyone back with Wahlberg even doing a little singing.

The actor also had some posts from crew members from his first day in wardrobe with the hashtag “back to the grind.”

The actor then added a video post from the set noting the hot conditions filming in New York City.

While details are tight, the Season 13 premiere will likely have Erin focused on her job even as she prepares to run for D.A. while Danny helps Baez balance parenthood with being a cop.

With more updates likely coming, it’s great to see the Blue Bloods cast ready for the new year and another great season of Reagan drama.

Blue Bloods Season 13 premieres Friday, October 7 at 10/9c on CBS.