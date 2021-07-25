Blue Bloods stars share photos from first day filming of Season 12

Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan on set filming Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

The Reagans are ready to get back to cases this fall.

On separate social feeds, Blue Bloods stars Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg show filming has begun on the 12th season of the hit CBS procedural drama.

While plot points are scarce, the pics show the cast is eager to get back to work.

Blue Bloods Season 12 is underway

Any TV series reaching beyond ten seasons is an achievement. There had been worries that Blue Bloods might not get renewed for another season due to season 11 bringing in lower ratings than in previous years.

It should be remembered that, like all TV shows in 2020, Bloods had its production interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The show’s tenth season had to make its 19th episode a de-facto season finale.

Production on Season 11 didn’t begin until late September of 2020, with the premiere episode airing in December. Instead of a full 22 episodes, Season 11 only contained 16 episodes with long delays between them.

Thankfully, filming for the new season began on Friday with the actors eager to get back to work.

Blue Bloods stars on set

Moynahan, who plays ADA Erin, was the first to share a post with her and co-star Steve Schirripa, who plays loyal investigator Anthony Abetemarco, standing by the harbor.

“Thank you #NY and #ladyliberty and @steveschirripaofficial for a wonderful day,” the actress wrote alongside the hashtag #letsdothis.

It’s a busy week for Moynahan. Separate from Blue Bloods, she’s also filming her return as Natasha in the Sex and the City revival series called And Just Like That.

It’s expected the new season will have Erin dealing with a new boss at the DA’s office and her feelings being passed over for the job.

Bridget’s co-star Donnie Wahlberg also took to social media to share a photo of himself and Marisa Ramirez on set as Danny and Baez investigating a new case. The showrunners are have been mum on whether the fan hopes of a possible Danny/Baez romance might come true.

Earlier this week, Lauren Pattern confirmed she’d be returning for a fifth season as Eddie’s partner, officer Rachel Witten.

The outdoor filming is notable as last year, the production had to keep to strict filming protocols, which meant closed sets in New York City and more time on indoor sets such as Erin’s office or the police station.

It now appears the actors can film free on the streets of New York although certain safety guidelines are also in place. While plot points are scarce, it’s good to know the cast is ready to make up for lost time with another full season of Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods season 12 premieres at 10pm EST October 1 on CBS.