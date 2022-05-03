Blue Bloods preview: Joe Hill is among the surprises of the Season 12 finale

The Reagans gather for the family dinner on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is wrapping up Season 12 with a bang.

After securing a Season 13 renewal, the CBS drama ends its year this coming Friday with an episode featuring Joe Hill, an explosive investigation, and a surprise guest joining the Reagan family dinner.

It’s likely to be a fine capper to a strong year for the hit show as the cast prepares for a summer break.

How did Blue Bloods do in the ratings?

After a couple of weeks off and the news of a Season 13 renewal, it was expected Blue Bloods would continue to win on Friday nights, and it did.

The penultimate episode of the season had 5.85 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo. That’s been steady for this season, even if lower than some episodes.

For the record, the highest-rated episode of Season 12 was Episode 11, On the Arm, which boasted a guest-star appearance from singer Jimmy Buffett. That earned 6.44 million viewers.

This past week’s episode had a strong storyline of Jamie being drugged at a party, which was seen as impairing his judgment when saving someone from a car crash.

This put Frank in a delicate position of trying to help his son but couldn’t be directly involved in the case. Thankfully, Jamie was exonerated and back at work, albeit with some jibes from his fellow cops.

The other plotline involved discovering Henry had a benign form of prostate cancer and Frank handling it. Also, Erin had to deal with a man she’d once put in prison coming back for his own style of justice.

While its fellow Friday night drama Magnum PI has yet to be renewed, Blue Bloods will have a Season 13 to the delight of fans and actors alike. While having only 20 episodes this season rather than the standard 22, the series will likely wrap up strongly.

What’s coming on the Blue Bloods Season 12 finale?

Blue Bloods never does a big cliffhanger finale, yet it appears that Silver Linings will still have plenty of action, including the return of Joe Hill for a case.

“Danny and Jamie join forces with their nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), when Jamie and Joe’s search for an undocumented, trafficked teenage girl converges with Danny and Baez’s investigation into the murder of a woman in witness protection. Also, Frank and Erin butt heads when Frank calls out the district attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, a mandate that has immediate ramifications for Eddie and her partner, on the 12th season finale.’

It’s always good to have Joe Hill around, as this season has seen him embracing more of being a Reagan and working with the family. This might help him bond more and accept being a Reagan.

The story is also likely to touch on Erin’s final decision whether or not to run for District Attorney and more of Frank’s clashes against Mayor Chase.

However, the promo pics also indicate Anthony will be joining the Reagan family dinner, which is a perfect capper for the season.

It looks like a great finale to wrap up a strong Season 12 for Blue Bloods, as fans are happy to know a Season 13 is on the way.

Blue Bloods Season 12 finale airs Friday at 10/9c on CBS.