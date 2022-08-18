Blue Bloods co-stars celebrate Donnie Wahlberg’s birthday

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Donnie Wahlberg has been enjoying a good birthday in style.

The Blue Bloods star got warm wishes for his 53 birthday this week and not just from his thousands of fans.

His co-stars, Bridget Moynahan and Marisa Ramirez, also chimed in with their birthday wishes, with Wahlberg thanking them as well as his fans.

The actor also posted a tongue-in-cheek video poking fun at getting older.

This comes after Wahlberg had to mourn the passing of his beloved dog Lumpy even as he continues on Blue Bloods’ upcoming Season 13.

The videos were a fun way to celebrate the actor’s great year as he prepares for another terrific season on the drama.

Donnie Wahlberg and his birthday wishes

Turning 53 can be a big deal, and Donnie Wahlberg had a good time with it.

It began with him posting a video on fans wishing him an early birthday that made him look older and more tired.

It was accompanied by audio of Ben Stiller from the comedy Zoolander saying, “You ever think there’s more to life than being really, really, really ridiculously good looking?”

“To those wishing me an early #happybirthday — thank you so much. Even though doing so is like applying this old man #filter to me. It ages me before I’m ready!”

For his actual birthday, Bridget Moynahan, who plays on-screen sister Erin, posted a picture of the two outside the Reagan family home on set and the line, “Birthday boy is in the house!”

Marisa Ramirez, who plays Danny’s partner, Maria Baez, added her own wish.

“Happiest of Birthdays to one of the most amazing humans in my life or in his world! I am so lucky to be able to call you my best girlfriend! May this year bring you even more happiness, laughter and love partner!!”

Ramirez finished the message by noting, “See you on set in like five minutes.” Wahlberg replied, “More like two minutes,” while thanking her for the wishes.

Pic credit: @marisachicaramirez/Instagram

The official Blue Bloods feed also noted Wahlberg’s birthday while preparing for Season 13.

A gift from us to you in celebration of @DonnieWahlberg's birthday today! 🎁 Wish him a happy birthday below and mark your calendars – #BlueBloods returns Friday, October 7 at 10/9c on @cbs! pic.twitter.com/PsKnwet7jL — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) August 17, 2022

Donnie Wahlberg thanking the fans

The last few weeks have been an emotional time for the actor and not just as he finished a summer tour with NKOTB.

In late July, Wahlberg revealed that his beloved dog Lumpy, a constant companion of 12 years, had passed away due to an illness.

Also, like any Boston Celtics fan, Wahlberg was affected by the passing of the legendary Bill Russell with a special tribute to the iconic Celtics champion.

Wahlberg thanked his fans (who he calls his Blockheads) for the warm wishes in a message.

Thanks so much for all the amazing bday wishes yesterday! Means more than you’ll ever know! So grateful!



Will be sending out a bunch of belated bday wishes myself today, to those whose bdays I missed the last few weeks! 🤖❤️♾💫🎂🎉🎈 pic.twitter.com/jDSGMUZSar — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) August 18, 2022

“My dearest #Blockheads. Your constant presence, love & support, has been the most astonishing gift I’ve been blessed with in my life. There’s not a day that passes that you’re not on my mind, in my heart or that I’m not thankful for you. Today especially.”

The actor is busy filming Season 13 of Blue Bloods, which will likely put Danny in the crosshairs of danger once again as he tries to crack some cases. But he does seem happy to have the presence of continuing a show so many love.

Blue Bloods Season 13 premieres Friday, October 7 at 10/9c on CBS.