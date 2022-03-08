Blue Bloods celebrates a TV milestone this Friday

Blue Bloods celebrates its 250th episode this week. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is celebrating a milestone this week.

This coming Friday, the CBS series will hit a landmark achievement in television: Its 250th episode.

This puts Blue Bloods on the list of one of the longest-running prime-time crime series, and fans are hopeful for more to come.

Blue Bloods hitting a milestone

In the world of television, a show lasting more than a handful of seasons is an achievement. For Blue Bloods, making it to 250 episodes is a major achievement and deserves celebrations.

The cast and crew have been excited about this accomplishment as the series continues to be one of the highest-rated network shows. This past Friday’s episode pulled in 5.64 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo, making it the most-watched network show for Friday night.

The series excels thanks to the mix of police drama alongside the terrific family mix, including those famous Reagan dinners.

On a recent appearance on The Rachael Ray Show, Tom Selleck stated he believed the show worked for a simple reason. “Great actors and great characters and good writing — that’s why it’s still on.”

Can we take a moment and appreciate that Tom Selleck did this interview at his #BlueBloods character's desk? https://t.co/2uD89YLuAQ Sign up for our TV newsletter! February 25, 2022

Many fans will agree as the series continues to draw fans in every week with hopes that it will get a renewal for Season 13. Before that happens, fans are excited to see the upcoming 250th episode this week.

What’s happening on Blue Bloods’ 250th episode?

Entitled Guilt, this week’s episode brings back Angela Reddick (Ilfenish Hadera), who tried to get a job working in Frank’s office earlier this season.

At first, Frank’s staff was wary of letting her on board, with Angela then seeming to prove herself worthy. However, Frank turned down her offer as he thought Angela was better on the streets.

However, Frank may be regretting this move when Angela comes under fire. Meanwhile, Eddie works with Danny and Baez on a case while Anthony gets a big offer.

“Frank, Baker, Garrett and Gormley experience feelings of guilt when Detective Angela Reddick (Ilfenish Hadera), an officer they briefly worked with at 1PP, is shot after Frank reassigned her for not meshing with their team. Also, Eddie, Danny and Baez investigate a man’s murder after Eddie and her partner respond to an altercation between the victim and a neighbor, and Anthony finds himself at a crossroads when he’s offered a promotion that strains his relationship with Erin.”

Blue Bloods 12x16 “Guilt” 250th Episode - Promo - CBS

Watch this video on YouTube

The promo showcases the action with Frank’s staff looking guilty over the wounding of Angela. Sid, in particular, had been worried she would replace him as Frank’s aide, which may drive them to find who’s responsible.

Meanwhile, the idea of Eddie working with Danny and Baez on a case is fun as they rarely interact on the job.

The Erin/Anthony plotline is intriguing given Anthony felt slighted when Erin was investigating a woman he was seeing and declaring they needed professional boundaries.

Whatever else, the episode will feature the classic Reagan family dinner and prove that amid the cop cases, it’s always the bond of this family that’s allowed Blue Bloods to hit this milestone.

Blue Bloods Season 12 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.