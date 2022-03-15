Blue Bloods: Bridget Moynahan to make directorial debut

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) discusses a case with Anthony (Steve Schirripa) on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Erin Reagan is taking on a new job. No, not as District Attorney but as director.

Bridget Moynahan is sharing info on her debut directing the April 1 episode of Blue Bloods. Not only is the episode a major one for the actress but promises some drama between Frank and Jamie.

What is Bridget Moynahan’s Blue Blood’s directorial debut about?

Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin, will be stepping behind the camera for the April 1 episode. The actress has been mostly before the camera in her career, so this will mark her directing debut.

As it happens, the episode promises to be a big one for fans, especially in terms of the Frank/Jamie relationship.

Entitled Hidden Motive, the episode synopsis promises some intriguing plotlines for the Reagans on several fronts.

Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase bypasses him with a request for Jamie to head his security detail. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a wealthy college student; Eddie experiences tension with her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), when she arrests a protestor against his wishes; and Anthony scrambles to help his half-brother when he fears money woes are leading his sibling down the wrong path.

Moynahan shared a photo from a People Magazine article showing her on set directing and looking like she was enjoying herself.

Jose Perez got a great shot of my first day directing! So excited for @BlueBloods_CBS on April 1st… #nojoke
March 13, 2022

Given Moynahan is behind the camera, it’s likely Erin won’t be featured in the episode too much. However, it sounds intriguing with Frank worried Jamie is being used as part of the ongoing feud with Chase.

While things are going better with Eddie and Badillo, this can bring up more tension. Meanwhile, fans know Anthony’s family has a habit of getting him into jams and this looks like another case.

Thus, Moynahan seems set to give fans a fun episode of Blue Bloods as her directorial debut and prove she’s as talented behind the camera as before it.

Blue Bloods cast turned directors

It’s become commonplace for some actors on a long-running TV show to try their hand at directing as well.

While some prefer to be before the camera, other actors enjoy taking a shot at directing an episode, using their experience with the series to handle an episode. Some are able to use that to become regular directors in television.

For example, NCIS star Rocky Carroll has directed several episodes of the hit drama while Michael Weatherly directed two episodes as well.

Likewise, Daniella Rauh directed a few episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, among other stars who have taken up the camerawork.

On Blue Bloods, the series recently surprised fans by revealing that Donnie Wahlberg directed the Season 4 episode Manhattan Queens.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Wahlberg stated “I think it was inevitable that I would eventually start directing. For one, I have too much energy. I find myself sort of directing scenes anyway when I’m on set…It seemed like a natural evolution.”

Blue Bloods Season 12 returns with new episodes Friday, April 1 at 10/9c on CBS.