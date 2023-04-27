Black Mirror Season 6 release date confirmed with star-studded cast

Netflix has announced that Black Mirror is returning for its sixth season after four years.

The streaming platform teased the upcoming season as the most “unpredictable season yet,” with a new star-studded cast and a teaser trailer.

The British anthology series, created by Charlie Brooker, was acquired by Netflix in 2015 after it aired for two seasons on the UK network Channel 4.

The upcoming season of the popular series was delayed by intellectual property issues and the creator’s desire to work on more comedic projects.

In a 2020 interview with Radio Times, Brooker questioned, “what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart.”

Here is everything we know about Black Mirror Season 6 and what fans can expect.

In the teaser for Black Mirror, Netflix teases a dark theme that is expected of the long-running series. Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, and Salma Hayek are among the stars seen in the short clip.

Netflix confirmed that the series will return in June.

The clip teases a more violent season than ever before with a dark and dystopian theme.

The announced cast includes Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, David Shields, Josh Hartnett, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

What is the plot for Black Mirror Season 6?

Brooker opened up to the Netflix fan site Tudum and said fans should expect the unexpected.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, an keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,” he said.

Brooker added that the upcoming season will feature “familiar Black Mirror tropes” with some new elements, which include things the creator said the series will never include.

However, he also said the new season would keep the Black Mirror tone but with more variety.

How many episodes will there be in Black Mirror Season 6?

Variety reported last year that the sixth season will feature more episodes than Season 5. Therefore, fans should expect more than three episodes.

Each episode will likely be a standalone feature rather than a continuation, and is expected to be one hour each.

The sixth season will offer a higher level of production and will have a cinematic quality.