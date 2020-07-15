The 15 best kids movies on Netflix (July 2020)

Netflix is a perfect streaming service for kids, as there are plenty of great options under its Kids profile for all ages.

Whether it is cartoons, animated movies, of kid-friendly live-action movies, there is a lot on Netflix for children to enjoy.

Be it a Netflix original or a movie licensed from another studio, there is something here for kids of all ages.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

As with all Netflix movies and TV shows, monthly, there are several that leave the streaming service. The good news is that many films and TV shows are replacing them each month.

Make sure to bookmark this page as we will update it every month with the new releases, while also removing those movies that have left Netflix.

The Witches (1990)

In 1990, a kids movie based on the classic Roald Dahl book, The Witches, hit theaters, and it is available to stream right now on Netflix.

Nicholas Roeg (The Man Who Fell to Earth) directed the movie, which was produced by Jim Henson Productions.

In the movie, a group of evil witches, led by the Grand High Witch Miss Eva Ernst (Angelica Huston), poses as regular women so they can kill and eat children.

It is up to a boy and his grandmother to find a way to stop and destroy the witches.

The Witches has a 97 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

There is a classic and beloved animated version of E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, but in 2006 there was also a live-action version made of the story.

The movie mixed CG and live-action, where Dakota Fanning starred as Fern, a little girl who falls in love with a small pig named Wilbur. However, Wilbur is sent to her uncle’s farm to fatten up for a future dinner.

It is up to Wilbur and his new friend, a spider named Charlotte (voiced by Julia Roberts), to find a way to make him too valuable to kill.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

There are two versions of Roald Dahl’s classic book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Netflix, and while the classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is the better version, this 2005 remake it better for most kids.

Johnny Depp stars as Willy Wonka, while a young Freddie Highmore stars as Charlie in this version of the tale.

The story is about an eccentric chocolate factory mogul who offers several people a chance to tour his factory, with the prize that one of them will inherit the entire business from him in the end.

Hugo (2011)

Martin Scorsese has created some of the best adult films in movie history with mafia classics like Goodfellas and crime dramas like Taxi Driver and Mean Streets.

However, in 2011, Scorsese created a movie perfect for kids with Hugo, based on the novel The Invention of Hugo Cabret by Brian Selznick.

The movie is about a homeless boy who lives alone in a railway station in Paris as he tries to understand the automaton that his father possessed. The story also ties into the work of one of the first successful filmmakers, Georges Melies.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

There are two versions of the Series of Unfortunate Events books by Lemony Snicket on Netflix.

The first is the series that stars Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf. However, there was also a movie a decade before in 2004 with Jim Carey as the evil uncle.

The story is about the Baudelaire children who are all orphaned after their parents die in a horrible fire. They are then taken in by their mysterious uncle, Count Olaf, who has nefarious plans for the three children and their inheritance.

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Spiderwick Chronicles is an adaptation of the children’s book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black.

Mark Waters (Mean Girls) directs the film where Freddie Highmore stars as twin boys Jared and Simon, who move to the family’s ancestral home with their mother (Mary Louise Parker) and sister (Sarah Bolger).

In the new home, Jared finds an old book written by one of his ancestors, Arthur Spiderwick – a Field guide about all the fairies he has encountered. Soon, Jared can see these creatures, but this also opens a door where goblins try to invade his world.

Elf (2003)

One of Will Ferrell’s most beloved movies came out in 2003 when he appeared in the Christmas movie Elf.

In the film, Ferrell is a human who was raised by the elves at the North Pole. When the decision comes for Buddy the Elf to go to the world of humans to be around his own people, he sets off to find his birth father.

There are some great performances in this comedy movie on Netflix, with Bob Newhart as a standout as a regular elf. Ed Asner is Santa Claus and James Caan in Buddy’s birth father, while Zooey Deschanel enjoyed her breakout here as the love interest.

The Little Prince (2015)

In 2015, there were a lot of trailers before movies for an animated film called The Little Prince.

However, the movie came and went without much notice. The good news is that this kids’ animated movie is now available on Netflix.

The movie is based on the 1943 novella by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and used stop motion animation to tell the story.

A little girl’s mother has a life plan for the child that includes no fun time, but she is soon enchanted by an elderly neighbor and his fantastical tales of the Little Prince.

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

In 2001, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius hit theaters and was a huge success, spawning a television series a year later.

In this Nicikolodeon animated movie, Jimmy Neutron is a boy genius who has to save the Earth from attacking aliens known as the Yolkians.

It ended up as one of the finalists the first year that the Oscars had an award specifically for animated feature films, although it lost to Shrek.

The animated series is not available on Netflix, but subscribers can catch the kids’ movie that started it all on the streaming giant.

Open Season (2006)

While not as successful overall as Disney and DreamWorks, Sony Animation still had its fair share of hits throughout the years.

One of its more successful animated kids movies is Open Season, and it is available on Netflix.

The movie features a 900-pound grizzly bear named Boog, who is happily pampered. However, when someone sets him up to look like a savage bear, his park ranger friend Beth tranquilizes him and takes him out to live in nature.

Boog and his friend Elliot (a one-antlered deer) set out to find their way back home to prove his innocence.

Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You (2017)

Fans of Pokemon have a lot of options on Netflix, as there is a ton of series from the franchise available for streaming.

There is also the kids’ movie from the franchise, Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You.

Be warned; there are moments that are devastatingly sad in this movie, so parents should watch it with the kids as a family-friendly movie on Netflix at least for the first time. However, the story of Ash and Pikachu is heartwarming and very rewatchable for kids of all ages.

This Pokemon movie is set in an alternate timeline from the series and shows Ash heading out to try to find Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Disney proved that it could create an animated Marvel movie that was just as great as the live-action MCU when it released Big Hero 6 a few years back.

Four years later, Sony followed suit when it released the spectacular Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. This movie is available for kids to watch on Netflix.

The film introduces the world to Miles Morales, the Spider-Man from the Ultimates Marvel world. However, it also includes Peter Parker and several other Spider-people from different Earths.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.

Despicable Me (2010)

In 2010, Despicable Me was the first monster hit for animation studio Illumination and set them on the road to becoming a significant player in the game of kids’ movies.

The film was about a supercriminal named Gru who wanted to steal the moon to prove that he was the greatest supercriminal of them all.

However, two things were standing in his way – a rival named Vector and three little orphan girls that teach him the value of family.

The movie also introduced the world to the Minions, which have become a cultural phenomenon all on their own – the best part of one of the funniest movies on Netflix.

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl was not critically accepted when it hit theaters in 2005 and was a box office bust. However, when it comes to kids’ movies, it has a lot to offer.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie does not reach the levels of Spy Kids, the director’s primary kids’ film franchise.

The movie, made in 3D (although it is only in its regular format on Netflix), tells the story of a young boy with a dream journal that brings his beloved characters, Sharkboy (Twilight’s Taylor Lautner) and Lavagirl to life.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Released in 2009, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is based on the children’s book by Judi Barrett and Ron Barrett.

In the story, a young scientist named Flint Lockwood is busy trying to create something that could help the world, all to the dismay of his fisherman father.

While most of his inventions are worthless, he soon creates something that could replicate food. A mishap causes the device to shoot through town, destroying things, and then rocketing into the sky.

This leads to rain turning into food, which threatens to destroy the town unless Flint can find some way to reverse its effects.