Berkshire UFO sightings and Great Barrington: The true story behind Unsolved Mysteries episode

The reboot of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix has investigated the mysterious Berkshire County UFO sightings that occurred near the Massachusetts towns of Great Barrington and Stockbridge in 1969.

Unsolved Mysteries teamed up with the makers of Stranger Things to bring us fresh new true-life mysteries, and the fifth installment has freaked out fans as it tells the story of a UFO encounter in small-town Massachusetts.

Multiple eyewitnesses saw the Berkshire UFOs in 1969

What makes the UFO sightings in Berkshire County stand out over other tales of close encounters is the significant number of witnesses who claim to have seen something in the night sky over Massachusetts.

On September 1, 1969, four separate families, who had no connection to each other, claimed that they were picked up by a UFO and moved about by a ray of light.

Thomas (Thom) Reed was nine years old when the incident occurred, and has since become a vocal and prominent eyewitness to the event.

He said that his family was driving home when they were “taken aboard a tarnished circular looking vessel where an image of a willow tree was displayed.”

Eyewitnesses corroborated Berkshire UFO sightings

Another witness, Tom Warner, said he rushed out of his house when he saw flashing lights. He said a beam of light then took up onto a spaceship, where he saw 14-year-old Melanie Kirchdorfer, who was already aboard the UFO.

Warner’s story was corroborated by Kirchdorfer and his neighbor, Jane Shaw, who said he disappeared for a few minutes.

Many other residents of the County claimed to have seen bright lights, and some said they were temporarily transported to a spaceship that contained other abducted children.

Since 1969 numerous sightings have been reported in the County, and in 2015 the Great Barrington Historical Society even recognized the Berkshires UFO sightings as an official historical event.

A monument was also erected in the town to commemorate the incident, but it has since been removed.

Thom Reed says this was his third extra-terrestrial encounter, stating that he was abducted twice before, from his bedroom, once in 1966 and again in 1967.

He and his brother both claim to have had alien encounters since then. Reed has since moved away from the area and now works with New Mexico’s International UFO Museum.

Unsolved Mysteries is currently airing on Netflix.