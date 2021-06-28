Batwoman Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Javicia Leslie as Batwoman. Pic credit: The CW

Batwoman made major changes in Season 2, casting a new character to take on the role of Batwoman and almost rebooting things.

However, there were bigger plans in effect as the original Batwoman returned at the end, albeit with a new look (and new actress).

The CW had faith all along and renewed the series for a third season only a few weeks into Season 2.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW Network said.

This means more Batwoman is coming to The CW.

Here is everything we know so far about Batwoman Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Batwoman?

There will be a third season of Batwoman, and it will move to a new night, leaving Sundays for Wednesdays, where it will pair up with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The CW released their fall schedule in May and announced they hoped to get things rolling again in the post-COVID-19 world.

“This year, as we begin to return to more normalized production schedules, The CW is firing on all cylinders,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network.

“The CW dares to defy by expanding our primetime schedule to include Saturday night and becoming a full 14 hour, seven-day-a-week broadcast network for the first time in its history, offering more original series on both our linear and digital platforms, providing more opportunities for our advertisers and affiliates.”

Release date latest: When does Batwoman Season 3 come out?

The CW has scheduled Batwoman to return for Season 3 on October 13, 2021.

This means the show has moved out of its Sunday night timeslot and will be on the much more competitive and possibly lucrative Wednesday night.

Pedowitz told Deadline The CW went with unscripted programming on Sunday nights because of the pandemic-related knock-on effect.

“We went alternative primarily because COVID[-19] caused great havoc in production this year so some series were not finishing until June or July so couldn’t be ready for the fourth quarter.

“Some point we’ll come back to scripted programming. At this point in time, it’s just a production issue.”

This will also create a nice back-to-back run for DC’S Legends of Tomorrow, which will premiere the same night at 8/7c, and Batwoman following it at 9/8c.

The Flash will move to Tuesday nights, while Superman & Lois will be a midseason addition. The new DC series Naomi will also be a midseason addition.

Batwoman Season 3 cast updates

Javicia Leslie will return for Batwoman Season 3 as Ryan Wilder, the second Batwoman.

Ruby Rose played Kate Kane in the first season, the original Batwoman, but she disappeared. At the end of Season 2, Kate Kane was back, but as a new actress in Wallis Day. She should return for a cameo or two in Season 3.

Camrus Johnson should be back as tech genius Luke Fox and Nicole Kang as medical student Mary Hamilton, as they serve as allies for Ryan in her journey as Batwoman.

Dougray Scott should also be back as Jacob, Kate Kane’s dad. Ryan’s nemesis, Alice, should be back as well, with Rachel Skarsten playing the Joker-styled villain.

We can also expect to see Peter Outerbridge return as Black Mask.

Batwoman Season 3 spoilers

Ryan’s past and her hero’s journey will play out in Batwoman Season 3.

“While Ryan never used drugs, she was in a relationship where somebody was using drugs and it’s ultimately what got Ryan put away in jail,” showrunner Caroline Dries said.

“It’s this idea that Ryan is this innocent woman and if she were white, per se, she might not have had the same punishment [that] she, as an innocent Black woman, had to go through.”

Batwoman has a vendetta against the False Face Society because the idea of drugs floating around the city is something she has a strong opinion about.

This will lead to more confrontations with Black Mask in Batwoman Season 3.

Sadly, the one thing that won’t happen in Batwoman Season 3 are the fan-loved crossovers between the Arrowverse shows.

Batwoman’s showrunner Caroline Dries said that The CW is no longer moving forward with a crossover concerning this particular series.

We will update this article with any news about the next season of Batwoman as it arrives.

Season 3 of Batwoman will premiere on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 9/8c on The CW.