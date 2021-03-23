Ruby Rose congratulates the new Batwoman Wallis Day

Ruby Rose and Wallis Day as Kate Kane Pic credit: The CW/Syfy

Ruby Rose has nothing but love for the new Batwoman.

After the CW shockingly recast Rose with Wallis Day as Kate Kane, the former Batwoman star shared her thoughts on her replacement.

The switch

The first season of Batwoman focused on Rose as Kate Kane, Bruce Wayne’s cousin who, when Batman goes missing, takes up a new mantle as Gotham’s defender.

Kate had to deal with the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who was actually her long-missing twin sister Beth; her relationship with ex-girlfriend Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and her father Jacob (Dougray Scott), the leader of the Crows, a militant police force hunting Batwoman.

Shortly after the first season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, Rose shocked fans by announcing she was leaving the show.

Rather than simply recast Kate, the premiere had Kate’s plane exploding and her suit found by Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), who became a new Batwoman. Alice was told Kate was being held captive to go on a hunt for her.

In the latest episode, evidence proved that Kate did indeed die in the plane crash to rock the entire Bat-family. But in the closing moments, the audience discovered Kate was alive but disfigured behind a mask and held prisoner somewhere in Gotham.

The new Batwoman

Ruby Rose as Kate Kane aka Batwoman in The CW series. Pic credit: The CW/YouTube

Showrunner Caroline Dries defended the storyline by explaining that rather than simply recast Kate at the start, they wanted Kate affected by how everyone thought she was dead and the Batwoman mantle taken by someone else.

Day, best known for the Syfy Krypton series, waited until the episode had aired to confirm how she was working hard on the show on her Instagram page.

Super excited to finally announce I’m joining the cast of Batwoman. I’m sure you can imagine how much this means to me and how incredible it’s been working on the show so far. It’s a huge responsibility stepping into the shoes of a character that’s already been established, and it’s a journey I’m looking forward to being a part of and hoping you guys do too. Everyone’s made me feel so welcome, and it’s amazing being back home with my DC family 🦇♥️

Now, Rose has broken her silence to share her feelings about the new Batwoman on her own Instagram story and show she’s okay with the recasting.

“I’m sorry I didn’t congratulate [Wallis Day] yesterday. “I knew about the casting beforehand and didn’t know when [the episode] aired so I forgot to. But I’m stoked for her! I’m seeing all the things I’m tagged in with people sad or wondering how I felt. “I feel great [and] I have nothing but good vibes.”

The new Batwoman’s journey

Rose’s claim of knowing about the recasting is interesting as just a few weeks ago, she had hinted she would be open to returning to the role of Kate if the story was right. It now appears Rose was simply hiding the recasting of Day.

At the moment, Day is still seen only under a mask. The next Batwoman episode will take place a month later as Ryan fully adapts to the role while the audience learns who is holding Kate prisoner.

When Kate does break free, she has to deal with both Jacob and Sophie knowing of her secret life and also this new Batwoman in the role.

However Day’s journey as Kate falls out, Rose has given her blessing for a successor to fly high as the new Batwoman.

Batwoman airs on Sundays at 8/7c on CW.