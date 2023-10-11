Ana Navarro has harsh words for Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband, Will Smith, have made headlines today about the state of their marriage.

The scandalous story that the couple has been separated since 2016 has circulated the globe, causing a lot of strong reactions.

Jada is making the talk show circuit with her surprising revelations.

An NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb is even on the horizon.

According to CNN, news about her marriage has come out ahead of her upcoming book, Worthy, dropping on October 17, 2023.

Unsurprisingly, the topic has made it to The View. What is surprising is who had a problem with the news.

Joy Behar gives the Jada and Will backstory to the ladies

In a segment on The View, Joy described all the things that have happened in the news lately regarding Jade and Will.

For starters, there’s the alleged relationship that Jada had with August Alsina, which Joy described as an entanglement. And there were rumors of Jada and her husband having an open marriage that have plagued the couple.

Then, who could forget when Will Smith walked on the stage and slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards Ceremony over a joke made about Jada?

All these details and rumors caused Ana Navarro to lash out today on The View.

‘I don’t need to know all this,’ exclaims Ana

Ana was on a tear, questioning why she knew so much about Will and Jada and their marriage.

She continued, “I feel like I know more about their marriage than I do about my own damn marriage.”

“People are fascinated,” Sunny blurted. The other ladies agreed with Sunny. The group’s consensus is that the couple lives such public lives; of course, people are interested.

Sara Haines, always the explainer of the group, said of the kids, they “are living through this….you are an example to your children of what love and loving relationships look like.”

Then Ana lobbed a blow at Jada, saying, “I think she’s having a relationship with her bank account because every time she needs to increase the ratings of The Red Table, every time she needs to sell books, she drops a bombshell!”

Ana Navarro is fed up

This is not the first time Ana has gotten tired of a topic. Recently, she complained about The Golden Bachelor. The ladies were discussing the emotional rose ceremony and the fact it caused the main star, along with the ladies, to cry.

Ana certainly does not like the show and made it clear she would be the one crying if she had to listen to any more news about The Golden Bachelor.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.