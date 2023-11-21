Ana Navarro finds herself in the hot seat with Jada Pinkett Smith

Last month, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s marriage made the rounds of the talk shows.

It was a hot topic on The View, and the ladies all had strong opinions on what Jada had to say in promoting her book Worthy.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Ana felt that the rumors of alleged relationships with others and that Jada and Will were in an open marriage were embarrassing to Will.

Ana was not afraid to rant to the ladies, “I feel like I know more about their marriage than I do about my own d*** marriage.”

Sunny had to remind her that fans are fascinated with the lives of Jada and Will, which is why they remain at the front of the news and on all the talk shows.

While this continues to be the case, Jada and Will’s marriage will continue to be talked about on The View.

Jada responds to Ana’s outright refusal to read her book at all

The topic of Jada and her book came up again on The View, and Ana made it clear she would not read it. She really cannot stand the subject of Jada and her book Worthy.

Ana said, “I’m done with the Jada thing, and I’m done defending Will because Will is out there supporting her. I think Will is being held emotionally prisoner. But you know what? It’s their stuff.”

Sunny suggested that Ana read Jada’s book, but she was quickly shot down. “I don’t wanna read the book. I don’t wanna give them another dime for her emasculating and embarrassing him to everybody in the world.”

The clip of the heated exchange was posted on The View’s YouTube page.

This news returned to Jada, who went on The Breakfast Club Power 105.1FM podcast featuring DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. Jada was on the podcast discussing her life and her book.

She had a response to Ana’s assertion she would not read her book, yet would comment on it.

Jada thinks that Ana may understand her point of view on her marriage to Will if Ana would only pick up the book and not just read the headlines surrounding it. Otherwise, it is “clickbait,” she says.

“Well, I think if she took time to read the book, you know? I think that, if you wanna just read headlines, I could see how that could be confusing. But the book is right here,” said Jada.

She finished speaking about Ana by saying that people have the right to their opinions but haven’t done their homework.

Jada also feels that to call Will “emasculating” is wrong since he is such an accomplished A-list star. He has done so much in his life alone that the word emasculating has no merit.

Fans flock to Instagram in support of Ana and her dog

Ana seems to be off having another wild time, like her weekend not too long ago when the police were called to her home over noise complaints.

Ana posted a cute photo of her and her dog on Instagram. She was at an airport traveling somewhere for the holidays, and someone called her dog an emotional support ferret. She took great offense and incorrectly classified a ferret as a rodent.

Fans quickly clapped back, telling her how cute her dog was and offering support.

Ana’s fans love her dog Cha-Cha, calling her “adorable” and the”cutest!”

One other fan, @pepenyc82, was offended at Ana calling a ferret a rodent, saying, “They are Mustelids.” Mustelids include ferrets, weasels, badgers, otters, and wolverines. Ana was quick to thank that user for the correction.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.