Ana Navarro’s selfie with Eva Longoria concludes wild weekend

Ana Navarro of The View not only rocks in her seat as a co-host but also rocks out on the weekends in Miami.

Recently, Ana had the police called on a party at her house in Florida. The partying was too loud and was disturbing the neighbors.

She had music stars Gloria Estefan, Carlos Vives, and Willie Chirino in attendance. All of them are famous Latin stars.

Ana told her Instagram followers, “That’s what happens when you invite 40 of the most fun people you know.”

What is surprising, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, is that Ana did not invite any of her co-hosts to this impromptu party. This seems to imply that they are not “fun people.”

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ana continues to party quite often. Just this past weekend, she shared social media posts of her shenanigans.

Ana shared on her Instagram a lovely, untouched photo of Eva Longoria

Ana posted on her Instagram about her jam-packed weekend. She shared that she had seen her good friend George Lopez after his sold-out show at the Hard Rock Holly.

Then she mentioned that she has been “Livin La Vida Loca” with her friends Ricky Martin, Pitbull, and Enrique Iglesias on their Trilogy Tour.

Pic credit: @ananavarrofl/Instagram

Athena Dion, the international drag superstar, invited Ana and her friends to the R House at the Wynwood Eatery over the weekend.

Initially posted by Athena Dion, @Athenadion, on Instagram, Ana shared it again with all of her followers.

Athena thanked Ana in the post, “Thank you @ananavarrofl for supporting our show as always, and bringing @evalongoria and friends today!! We had a blast ! Thank you for all you do for the queens, our show and the community 💕💕”

Finally, Ana posted a quick video saying, “After 6 flight in 7 days-and days of partying like a rock-star-I needed a day of no spanx, no makeup, margaritas…”

Brian Teta accused Ana of breaking the set on the podcast The View: Behind the Table

Brian Teta, The View’s executive producer, has the ladies of the show on his podcast each weekday.

Ana was the guest on Friday’s episode, and a mishap happened just before taping.

Brian told Ana, “For the second time in our 50-some-odd podcasts, the set collapsed behind me.”

Both times it happened to fall, Ana had been a guest on the podcast. Brian tried to say it was her fault, accusing her of having “some sort of presence that breaks the set.”

Ana already has a tenuous relationship with Brian. She has called him “useless” because he lacks cooking skills.

She did not like him attributing the set falling apart to her actions. Ana retaliated by saying, “Or the set is cheap, barely standing up.” She continued, “There’s no adhesive keeping this setup on the walls.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.