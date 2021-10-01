American Horror Story Episode 8 spoilers: The aliens are a dying breed

Promo poster featuring an alien for American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

Episode 7 of American Horror Story: Double Feature gave viewers their very first look at the alien section of this season. Previously, it had been all about the vampires encroaching on Provincetown.

Now, the aliens are sneaking in — first in 1954, then in the present day. The latest episode set up the premise and gave fans of the conspiracy theories surrounding the Rodwell incident and others who are into alien abduction stories.

Now, Episode 8 will delve further into why the aliens are so eager to take over our planet.

Episode 8 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 8 is titled Inside. The synopsis is listed below.

“The president struggles with the morality of a deal he must make.”

The synopsis is short and to the point but without actually giving away very many clues. However, a little can still be gleaned from it.

Episode 7 saw the president, Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower (Neal McDonough), trying to reason with an alien who had taken over the body of Maria Wycoff (Rebecca Dayan). However, the alien turned the tides on the president and told him that it was him who must listen to her.

So, to work off that, it looks like Ike might be about to seal a deal with the aliens — no matter how unsavory that deal may be.

While there is no information regarding what the deal is about, the latest trailer for Episode 8 gives viewers further information. In particular, as to why the aliens might want to take over Earth.

Rebecca Dayan stars as Maria Mycoff in Season 10 of American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

New trailer for Episode 8 of AHS: Double Feature

The trailer for Episode 8 of AHS: Double Feature is short, just like the synopsis. However, there is a lot more that can be taken away after viewing it.

First, Maria is shown, and she references the fact that her world is dying. This is likely the reason why so many of the characters from Episode 7 wound up pregnant after coming in close contact with the aliens.

“We need to create something better,” the Maria-alien then says.

This comment likely means that humans won’t be used merely as incubators for the aliens but to create a whole new intermingled alien-human hybrid.

Later in the clip, a single shot of Angelica Ross is shown, and she has one human eye and one large black eye, a possible child born of such experimentations.

While the clip seems to center mainly on the deal struck with the government and the humans that have become pregnant by aliens, there is a moment toward the end that hints at another part of the deal struck between Ike and the aliens.

Ike and his wife, Mamie (Sarah Paulson), sit down to eat a microwave meal. Of course, in 1954, microwave cookers were not yet known in the mainstream.

Mamie comments on the fact that she is feeling a “little nervous about using technology from ‘them.'” This is likely a part of the deal struck between the president and the alien. Maria and involves a rapid advancement of technology in return for the human incubators.

American Horror Story airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.