American Horror Story Episode 10 spoilers: The first functioning human/alien hybrid is set to arrive in 2021

Aliens feature in American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

Episode 9 of American Horror Story: Double Feature saw aliens, cyborgs, alien/human hybrids, and fake moon landings. So, where do you even go from there?

Then, with Episode 10 being the final installment of Season 10 of AHS, there is every expectation it will get somewhat wilder still before it concludes. So, let’s have a look at everything we know about the Season 10 finale already.

Episode 10 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 10 of American Horror Story: Double Feature is “The Future Perfect.” The synopsis is below.

“Mamie takes matters into her own hands. The fate of the future is revealed.”

In Episode 9, Mamie Eisenhower (Sarah Paulson) was possessed by an alien in order to get her husband, President Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower (Neal McDonough) to sign the contract with the aliens that would allow for human experimentation by the aliens.

Already, considering Double Feature shows the present-day human experiments in order to save the dying alien race, viewers know that everything will be signed, sealed, and delivered by the end of the episode, there is still likely quite the road ahead and the synopsis certainly hints at this.

While Mamie may have seemed a bit insipid to start with, she certainly showed a lot more spunk in Episode 9, where she not only got sassy with her husband but had sex with Valiant Thor (Cody Fern), a cyborg sent by the aliens to liaise with the humans. So, it comes as no surprise that she should take charge in the Season 10 finale of American Horror Story.

As to what the “fate of the future” means is anyone’s guess. However, I suspect it might not be everything the aliens hoped for as the last installment saw the birth of a human/alien hybrid that was unauthorized, and the baby was not immediately destroyed — giving it time to aggressively attach itself to Cal’s (Nico Greetham) face.

The potential here is that maybe this alien will take over the world and foil everyone’s plans completely.

Cody Fern stars as Valiant Thor, as seen in Episode 9 of American Horror Story: Double Feature. Pic credit: FX

New trailer for Episode 10 of AHS: Double Feature

Along with the synopsis, FX has also released a trailer for Episode 10 of AHS.

Not a lot is revealed that isn’t already known but the end of it sees Valiant Thor speaking to Mamie.

“We are projecting that the very first functioning hybrid will be born around approximately 2021,” Valiant Thor reveals.

Once again, with the present-day storyline currently underway in American Horror Story, this statement comes as no surprise. However, with the unexpected results of Cal’s birth in Episode 9, the potential is there for things to go completely awry.

Of course, whether it causes the cards to fall on the side of the humans or aliens remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in next Wednesday in order to find out more.

American Horror Story: Double Feature airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.