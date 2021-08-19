American Horror Stories: Season 1 finale teaser drops revealing the new owner of the Murder House

Screen Capture for Episode 7 of American Horror Stories Season 1. Pic credit: FX

AHS co-creator, Ryan Murphy, has dropped the trailer for the Season 1 finale of American Horror Stories. Thanks to this, viewers get their first glimpse of the return of Dr. Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott) to the Murder House.

Yesterday, Murphy revealed the cast line-up for Episode 7 (titled Game Over). Included in the list were actor Dylan McDermott and the reveal that he would definitely be returning as his character from Season 1 of American Horror Story.

Previously in American Horror Stories, the first two episodes delved into the continuation of the lore surrounding AHS: Murder House. While Dr. Harmon was mentioned, he never graced the screen with his ghostly presence.

That is all set to change in the finale.

Season 1 finale trailer for American Horror Story released

The trailer opens by showing the new owner of the Murder House. Michelle (Mercedes Mason) has bought the house and is trying to get acquainted with the ghosts that live there.

“Hello? Come out, come out, wherever you are,” Michelle says at the start of the clip.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“I am going to make you reveal all of your secrets to me,” she says later on.

Very quickly, though, the ghostly crew turns up, revealing themselves to Michelle.

However, things take a couple of disturbing turns after that.

Not only is Dr. Harmon present and seemingly wanting to have the house destroyed, but there is also the possible suggestion that Michelle might wind up as one of the dead inhabitants of the Murder House.

“I’m stuck as I am, okay,” Michelle says. “I am stuck in that place.”

The person that she is speaking to is later seen pouring gasoline around the house before setting it on fire.

Ben Harmon watches from inside the house and is obviously agreeing to destroy the house once and for all.

Is it really ‘Game Over’ for the Murder House?

Potentially, this could be FX’s attempt to destroy the Murder House mythos for once and all. However, considering that Season 1 of AHS is still considered a fan favorite, it makes no sense to destroy the house outright.

In addition to this, even if the house is destroyed, surely fire wouldn’t get rid of the ghosts as well?

Of course, until the Season 1 finale episode of American Horror Stories drops later tonight, viewers will have to wait to find out more about what really goes down in the latest installment.

American Horror Stories airs every Thursday night on FX on Hulu.